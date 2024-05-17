Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Hair Care The Best Drugstore Conditioners for Every Kind of Hair, from Just $6 All kinds of hair can benefit from these cruelty-free conditioners, which help moisturize and detangle hair, protect the hair cuticle, and control frizz. By Kristine Solomon May 17 2024, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Source: iStock, Amazon, Walmart, Pacifica, Sephora

Shampoo without conditioner is like peanut butter without jelly (or banana? or chocolate? We're not judging). That's to say after you've cleansed your hair, moisturizing it is just the next logical step. And if you think your hair doesn't need conditioner, think again. All kinds of hair can benefit from a great conditioner, which also helps detangle hair, protects the hair cuticle, and controls frizz. It's unnecessary to invest in salon-priced products to achieve such results, though, as some of the best drugstore conditioners are vegan and cruelty-free—and they work just as well as the pricier stuff.

The 6 Best Drugstore Conditioners

The American Academy of Dermatology says it's important to use a conditioner formulated for your hair type, be it coarse, curly, dry, dull and beyond. And yes, they recommend conditioning after every shampoo. Not sure if you're using the right conditioner for your unique tresses? I found six of the best drugstore conditioners with tons of positive reviews and starting at just $6 on sale. A small price to pay for cruelty-free self-care.

Love Beauty and Planet Daily Conditioner Vitamin E + Complex with Coconut Milk & White Jasmine

This everyday conditioner by drugstore favorite vegan brand Love Beauty and Planet uses plant-based moisturizers like coconut milk, vitamin E, and ethically sourced white jasmine to deliver all-day moisture and lock it in. The five-free formula is specially designed for curly girls and guys.

Monday Haircare Moisture Conditioner

Inside this pretty, pink, 100 percent recyclable bottle is a coconut oil- and shea butter-based conditioner that's won awards for its ability to penetrate curly and coily hair and leave it ultra-moisturized. While not vegan, Monday is Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free! Vitamin B is among the ingredients that help prevent this type of hair from breakage, too.

OUAI Fine Hair Conditioner

If your hair tends to fall flat, try OUAI's volumizing conditioner, which is lightweight enough to moisturize your coif while giving it some bounce — without parabens, sulfates, or Phthalates. It has super nourishing ingredients like biotin, keratin, and chia seed oil that help repair the bonds in your hair, too. OUAI is working towards becoming more sustainable, starting with most of its products available in recyclable refill pouches. Additionally, OUAI is cruelty-free, per its UK website.

Pacifica Beauty Coconut Power Strong & Long Moisturizing Conditioner

This Pacifica conditioner is a moisturizing powerhouse, packed with coconut, rice, and superfruits to keep your tresses strong and long, just like the name promises. It also helps protect your hair from environmental damage and the dryness caused by heat damage. Pacifica is a cruelty-free brand that also partners with organizations such as the Gentle Barn and the ACLU, so you know your money is going to a good cause as well!

Acure Curiously Clarifying Conditioner

If dullness and buildup are your issues, this clarifying conditioner by Acure is here to the rescue. The vegan formula drenches your hair thoroughly and removes leftover product, giving your mane a chance to shine, and lemongrass will leave a pleasant scent behind. Like others on this list, Acure is also cruelty-free.

Moroccanoil Frizz Control Conditioner