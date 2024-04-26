Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

You probably already know that your daily shower uses a lot of water. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that "a lot" equals 2.5 gallons per minute — but that's with a traditional shower head. Replacing yours with a low-flow shower head is a quick fix that can make a huge difference. The EPA not only encourages that eco-friendly hack, but they've actually facilitated it by setting an industry standard for low-flow shower heads. It's called WaterSense, and any shower head that's WaterSense-certified uses no more than 2 gallons of water per minute (called GPM), ideally less (many low-flow shower heads are as low as 1.25 GPM). Look for this label as proof that the low-flow showerhead you fancy fits the bill.

If you think you must sacrifice water pressure to save 2,700 gallons of water per year and the equivalent of 11 days' worth of household electricity — which is what low-flow shower heads actually do — think again. The bath industry has worked hard on shower head technology to the point that you can barely tell the difference, and many low-flow shower heads are actually high-pressure models. Here are the top low-flow shower heads on the market, from rainfall models to multi-spray spa versions — and even one with an Alexa-enabled speaker.

Waterpik 6-Spray Wall Mount Handheld Shower Head 1.8 GPM in Brushed Nickel

Transform your shower into a massage parlor with this low-flow Waterpik shower head that uses just 1.8 gallons per minute but manages to deliver two powerful, pulsating streams of water that work your sore muscles. You can even lower the pressure while you shave or shampoo. This is a handheld model, so you can use it two ways.

High Sierra Chrome Showerheads

The minimalist design of this chrome nozzle isn't just for good looks (though it accomplishes that); it's also created to send a strong, steady stream of large drops, and the lowest-flow model uses just 1.25 gallons of water per minute. It's by High Sierra, an eco-conscious brand that ensures its shower heads are lead-free and clog-resistant.

Niagara Conservation N2912 Earth Spa 3-Spray

This budget-friendly yet highly rated low-flow showerhead by the Niagara Conservation Store is made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, a recyclable type of ABS plastic. It comes in four flow strengths with 1.25 GPM being the lowest. The three-jet, two-setting model is easy to install and adjustable, and one fan wrote: "My hot water heater couldn't keep up with 2.5 gpm yet can an keep up with 1.5 gallons per minute and I can shower longer. The spray options do not blow the shower curtain around, rinse long hair easily, and feel great on the skin. Saving water feels wonderful."

Kohler Moxie Bluetooth Shower Head

Count on Kohler (and read about their commitment to sustainability here) for top-of-the-line shower head technology, and the Moxie Bluetooth Shower Head leads the pack. It's built-in rechargeable waterproof Bluetooth speaker is made by another industry titan, Harmon Kardon, and can stream your favorite podcast or help you karaoke in the shower. And at 1.75 GPM, it doesn't slack in the pressure department, delivering a high-pressure spray. One reviewer wrote, "the fact that I can have ABBA blasting me while I'm scrubbing down is AMAZING!".

Glacier BayModern 1-Spray Pattern 8 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Rain Shower Head