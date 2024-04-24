Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Skincare These Are the Best Organic Body Washes for a Truly Clean Shower Routine There's nothing quite like a steamy, indulgent shower. These organic body washes are certified organic and clean in every sense of the word.. By Kristine Solomon Apr. 24 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Source: iStock

There's nothing quite like winding down an action-packed day with a steamy, indulgent shower. But if the bath products you're using aren't clean — as in certified organic and non-toxic — then there's no way you are getting truly clean. Most body washes, for instance, are packed with chemicals that can dry out your skin and disrupt your hormones and the environment.

Why would body washes contain chemicals in the first place? Well, many toxic ingredients make your shower more enjoyable on the surface. Surfactants, for instance, help liquid soaps spread more easily. Foaming agents help body washes work up a lather. Synthetic fragrances make bath products smell great, and parabens can prolong the product's shelf life. However, none of these ingredients are healthy, and their waste water is far from planet-friendly.

If you're seeking a clean shower, certified organic body washes are the way to go. Despite containing no harmful substances traditional bath brands rely on, the body washes below to produce a refreshing, pleasant-smelling clean that'll help jumpstart your day (or, if you're me, lull you into dreamland). And some of them even come in sustainable or biodegradable packaging.

Blueland Body Wash Starter Set

Blueland's body wash starter pack helps you cut down on single-use plastic by providing a Body Wash Forever Bottle that you can fill with the brand's certified organic, dermatologist-tested cleansing powder (choose from three scents) and your own water to make your own body wash, then you keep buying (compostable) powder refill packets and reuse the bottle over and over.

Credo Natural Body Wash

This vegan body wash by Credo Beauty specializes in hydration thanks to seed oils. It even foams up due to a coconut-based foaming agent. Flower extracts soothe your skin, resulting in the freshest clean possible. The formulation comes in three scents and is sold in an eco-friendly aluminum bottle.

Ethique Invigorating Body Wash Concentrate

Ethique makes a slew of completely organic soap bars, but its Bodywash Concentrate is for people who love liquid body wash but hate single-use plastic bottles. It comes condensed into a powder, which you add to your reusable plastic bottle and boiling water, then mix. Citrus oils make this a great organic body wash to wake you up in the morning.

Method Body Wash

This popular organic body wash by Method uses plant-based ingredients like peony, rose water, and pink sea salt, all of which smell great and are great for the environment. And yes, that's a plastic bottle you see — but it's made of 80 percent recycled plastic.

Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap

Surely, this bottle looks familiar. It's by the beloved Dr. Bronner's brand, and it contains castile soap, an all-in-one cleanser that makes for a fine organic body wash. This one is unscented and made with organic fair-trade ingredients—like organic palm oil from fairly paid Ecuadorian farmers (castile soap is always vegetable oil-based)—and comes in a bottle made of post-consumer recycled plastic.

Uni Skin Shield Body Wash Kit

This organic Uni body wash has plant-based surfactants to thoroughly cleanse without drying out your skin, botanical exfoliants, and ingredients like sea kelp and aloe to moisturize, soothe, and protect the skin barrier. The formula comes in an aluminum bottle that you can return to the company, where it'll be washed and reused. Uni offers a subscription model, too, so you can replenish your products on autopilot.

