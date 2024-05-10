Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living What Is a Shower Steamer? Create a Sustainable, Spa-Like Experience at Home If you love bath bombs but prefer showers, a shower steamer will help transform your shower into an aromatic spa experience that's soothing and invigorating. By Kristine Solomon May 10 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Green Matters Composite: Parrotfish and iStock

Like so many people, I love to take an everything shower. Soap, shampoo, shave, exfoliate—the whole nine yards. Sometimes I'll be in my spa-like shower and think to myself, "how can this get even better?". And then it hits me: a shower steamer.

What is a shower steamer? Well, it's like the vertical version of a bath bomb combined with the fragrant mist of the eucalyptus-infused steam room at my local day spa. A shower steamer—in particular, the all-natural kind—is usually a small, reusable bar comprised of essential oils and other sustainable ingredients that react with running water to transform your shower into a refreshing, aromatic sanctuary.

5 Best Shower Steamers

Using a shower steamer is simple: just unwrap it (many come in recycled and biodegradable packaging), place it on the shower floor, and do your thing. The air around you will quickly become a fragrant mist that not only smells great but helps you destress, clear congestion, achieve mental clarity, and so much more. Hot water does the trick, but if you prefer warm showers like I do to save energy and protect your skin, most shower steamers will still work just fine. Here are six of my favorites.

Pacha Soap Co. Sleep Shower Steamer in Lavender

This vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free lavender-scented shower steamer by Pacha Soap Co. is just the thing for nighttime shower-takers who want to relax, unwind, destress, and fall asleep soundly. The calming little nugget is infused with lavender and chamomile oils and is good for about ten showers. It'll dry out between uses, and that's totally normal.

ANIHANA Shower Steamers 4-pack in Lemonade

My personal favorite shower steamer scent is lemongrass, an invigorating citrus that perks you up and is just plain delicious-smelling. This "Lemonade" shower steamer four-pack is clean and cruelty-free, and it comes in plastic-free, compostable packaging. ANIHANA makes a bunch of other scrumptiously scented steamers, too: think mango, watermelon, raspberry, and even soothing florals.

PureLife Biotics Essence of Elation 10-pack in Eucalyptus & Peppermint

The minty goodness of this PureLife Biotics shower steamer cannot be overstated, as it uses not one but three ingredients to achieve this effect: eucalyptus, peppermint, and menthol. The result is a clean, all-natural, sustainably sourced steamer that helps you breathe better, improves your cognitive focus, and delights your senses.

Parrotfish Eucalyptus Tea Tree Shower Steamers 10-pack

Looking to clear your sinuses or kick a cold? This Parrotfish Eucalyptus Tea Tree Shower Steamer will help clear the air and your congestion. It uses a short list of natural ingredients, including essential oils, baking soda, corn starch, and witch hazel. And because of the witch hazel and tea tree oil, it's also great for helping to clear your skin. The packaging is pretty cool, too: it's made of virgin pulp paper that's reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable.

Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 6-pack