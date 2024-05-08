Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living These Bamboo Mattresses Will Have You Resting Easy We handpicked five bamboo mattresses for all different price points. By Kristine Solomon May 8 2024, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Source: iStock



5 Best Bamboo Mattresses

Bamboo, on the other hand, is an eco-friendly, hypoallergenic choice that's also naturally resistant to bacteria, odors, and moisture. Bamboo mattresses are often designed to support your spine and curb common sleep-induced pain like lower back aches and neck cramps.

So, we've handpicked a bunch of the top-rated mattresses made with bamboo out there, including some more traditional, low-priced mattresses infused with bamboo, as well as more top-of-the-line, luxury bamboo mattresses.

Costway 8'' Jacquard Mattress

Layers of bamboo charcoal memory foam are infused with cooling gel to regulate your body temperature with this all-foam mattress in a box. It conforms to the curves of your body and supports your spine. The soft outer cover is removable for easy washing, and all materials are CertiPUR-US certified.

Cariloha Classic Bamboo Mattress

There are so many dreamy elements to this bamboo mattress we don't know where to begin, so let's begin with cover: It's made of super-soft bamboo viscose, and beneath is a layer of bamboo-charcoal memory foam that wicks moisture and regulates airflow, keeping you cool as a cucumber all night. Altogether there are three foam layers providing support by cradling your body's pressure points. Cariloha uses ethical manufacturing processes and has multiple organic certifications, including OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Forest Stewardship Council certification, and CertiPUR-US, ensuring there are no harmful chemicals or off-gassing in this eco-friendly mattress.

Lucid 10" Bamboo Charcoal Hybrid Mattress

If you prefer the support of a spring mattress, Lucid's mattress is a top option with its individually encased steel coils inside that also help prevent motion transfer if you have a partner who tosses and turns (or if you do!). It has a layer of bamboo charcoal-infused memory foam that controls odor and temperature followed by aloe vera foam for extra cushioning. Choose between medium (for stomach and back sleepers) or plush (for side and back sleepers) for customized comfort. Rest assured knowing that Lucid mattresses meet CertiPUR-US standards, too.

Tulo Bamboo 10" Medium Plush Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Tulo doubled down on this mattress with two brilliant plant-based materials: bamboo stitched into the cover for softness and comfort, and green tea infused into the memory foam for a clean, germ-fighting foundation (talk about sleep hygiene!). Best of all, you can pair this medium-plush mattress with the company's adjustable base to help allieve everything from snoring to sleep apnea.

Novilla Placidity Bamboo Charcoal Foam Mattress