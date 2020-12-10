What Makes a Mattress Eco-Friendly, and What Are Some of the Best Eco-Friendly Mattresses?

The reasons for wanting an eco-friendly mattress are not just limited to your personal desire to minimize your environmental impact . Eco-friendly mattresses tend to be organic and sustainably sourced, which means that they are very unlike their chemically-treated, super synthetic cousins.

The best eco-friendly mattresses use a wide range of healthy, non-toxic materials, including cotton, wool, bamboo, and even natural latex. None of the ones discussed here contain any of the flame retardant chemicals, toxicity, or pollutants of other commercially available mattresses. Also, because they are not constructed of wood or down, these eco-friendly mattresses are made without the assistance of animal cruelty and deforestation.

Read on for a few of the most eco-friendly mattresses on the market.