What Is Toasted Skin Syndrome and How Do You Prevent It? Heating pads, hot tablets, and even electric fireplaces are all blamed for causing the skin condition.

If you've ever seen your skin turn colors after too much time spent next to a heating pad, space heater, or other heating element, you may have experienced a condition known as toasted skin syndrome. This unusual phenomenon is marked by several characteristics, which many people have taken to TikTok to share. Because this condition is not very common, users have become concerned about toasted skin syndrome and how it can be prevented.

Keep reading to learn more about toasted skin syndrome, including how long-term exposure to high heat can cause you to experience this unusual condition and what you need to know about the possible health risks.

Can you get toasted skin syndrome from a heating pad or space heater?

Toasted skin syndrome is caused by ongoing or long-term exposure to a heat source. Healthline says this can include everything from a heating pad to a laptop that has been sitting on your lap for a prolonged period of time. It is most common in devices that reach around 109.4 degrees. That means that your heating pad, which is supposed to help relieve symptoms of other conditions, can also cause this syndrome.

Toasted skin syndrome, better known scientifically as erythema ab igne, most often appears as an itchy or burning rash that can cause discoloration. TikTokers like @maxandwell_ also say toasted skin syndrome can have a lace-like appearance in the area affected by the rash.

Does toasted skin syndrome go away?

There is no known treatment for toasted skin syndrome, but there are a few things that Healthline says you can do to stop — and maybe even reverse — the condition if you catch it early enough. First and foremost, you'll need to remove the heat source from the impacted area. This will help stop further damage, and if you've caught it early enough, you may even begin to see the signs fade after the temperature cools.

If you don't experience any relief from that, Healthline says you can apply retinoids or other topical medications to the area, but the publication suggests speaking with a licensed dermatologist first to determine which ones are right for your specific situation.

Is toasted skin syndrome cancerous?

Unfortunately, more severe cases of this condition can cause significant changes to your skin's cell structure, which could cause other conditions to develop. Healthline says those conditions can include cutaneous lymphoma, Merkel cell, and squamous cell carcinoma. According to the Kaiser Permanente blog, this is because infrared radiation has been known to damage DNA over time, which makes it more likely to mutate.