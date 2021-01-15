The Best Anti-Inflammatory Herbs to Minimize Inflammation, Naturally

Whether by injury, damage, or allergy, inflammation can be quite painful to deal with. Luckily, doctors, herbalists, and shamans have been using herbal remedies to counteract this swelling sensation for centuries. Even today, many of the spices in your own cabinet can help cut down on inflammation and ease pain — you just need to know where to look. These anti-inflammatory herbs are excellent natural remedies for ailments caused by pollution, food sensitivity, or the chronic inflammation that comes with cancer, diabetes, or auto-immune conditions.