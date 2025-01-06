Cases of the HMPV Virus Are Surging — What To Know About Human Metapneumovirus Cases of the respiratory virus are on the rise among children. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 6 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Cases of human metapneumovirus, also known as HMPV, are on the rise. If you've never heard of HMPV before, you're not alone. The virus was only discovered in 2001 and named in the Netherlands.

With cases surging in some parts of the world, many people wonder if HMPV is deadly, and just how worried they should be about the virus. Keep reading to find out more about this illness, including whether or not we could be looking at another coronavirus-like pandemic as a result of the increase in cases. This article is not meant to be a substitution for medical advice, and if you have questions about your health you should contact your healthcare provider directly.



Is HMPV virus deadly?

While some people may experience severe complications as a result of catching a case of HMPV, the illness is not known to be deadly for the population at large. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes this virus as part of the same family of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Much like RSV, this illness can generate symptoms in both the upper and lower respiratory system and infect people of all ages.

This virus hits those who are younger, older, and those with compromised immune systems especially hard. Symptoms of HMPV include: Nasal congestion

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breath Many people report feeling ill within a few days of exposure.

While there is testing available for HMPV, the CDC notes that it's not typically screened for since symptoms can usually be mild and mirror other typical respiratory illnesses.

Here's what you need to know about the HMPV virus outbreak in China:

According to The Guardian, Northern China is experiencing a large surge in cases among children, with regional experts warning residents to be extra vigilant about their hand hygiene. Whether this HMPV outbreak could be as bad as COVID-19, Chinese officials offer clear insight into the illness, noting that the seasonal spread of HMPV is normal and to be expected.

It also sounds like there are fewer cases than in recent years. "The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year," Mao Nig, a Chinese foreign ministry representative told The Guardian. It's believed that the perceived surge likely has more to do with the new testing technology that has allowed public health officials to more readily identify the illness than an actual increase in cases.

Is HMPV virus in the U.S.?