Does Your Baby Have a Milk Allergy? Here’s What You Should Know

Whether you're expecting, new to the parent game, or if you're a longtime parent, different babies tend to have different needs. Even if you've already had a few children, parenting a new child always comes with new types of experiences.

Something that often throws parents for a loop is when a baby has a milk allergy. Although it sounds unusual, as babies are notoriously dependent on milk, it's more common than you might think. And it's something that needs to be addressed immediately.