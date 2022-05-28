Here Are the 5 Most Eco-Friendly Laptops You Can Buy

Technology is a big part of everyday life for so many people today. Since so many of us are working from home, traveling for work, or even taking working vacations, we need laptops to keep everything in one place. Unfortunately, the technology industry isn't known for being particularly eco-friendly or sustainable, so it can be difficult to find an option that fits your needs and your values.

That said, here are our top five options for when it comes to buying a sustainable laptop that will last.