Green Juice Might Help You Lose Weight and Boost Your Immune System — Details Here Green juice is a hot trend, but does it have the benefits everyone claims? By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 13 2024, 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Christina Rumpf/Unsplash

If you've never heard of green juice before, chances are you can figure out what it is by name alone. The juice — made from a mix of fruits, veggies, and sometimes powders — is beloved by influencers who tout the beverage for its health properties. While it's convenient to get your daily dose of greens through a quick and easy cocktail, do these drinks have the benefits influencers claim?

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the purported benefits of green juice sound too good to be true, but it's entirely possible that adding a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals to your day might actually make you look (and feel!) better. Keep reading to learn more before you add this beverage to your morning routine.

Source: Matcha & Co/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Green juice may reduce inflammation.

Do you experience the painful flare-ups of inflammatory diseases, like autoimmune disease, lupus, and psoriasis? According to a 2016 study published by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), green, leafy, and cruciferous vegetables may help reduce inflammation.

Drinking green juice has been shown to help with improving digestive health.

Tummy troubles are no fun, and that's especially true for anyone who has experienced a negative change in their gut health. Fortunately, a 2017 study says that vegetable and fruit juice drinks similar to green juices can help improve the gut microbiome and serve as a prebiotic. Healthline reports that beneficial ingredients include dandelion greens, chicory root, and bananas, to name a few.

Article continues below advertisement

People have reported losing weight thanks to green juice.

When it comes to positive digestive improvement, one thing many people have noted is measurable weight loss. That's because the drink will not only help keep you hydrated, which may diminish hunger cues, but it can also fill you with foods that will keep you satiated longer. LifeMD has several tasty-sounding recipes on its website for those looking for a drink that will help them manage their weight, and some of the ingredients include ginger, lemon, and almond milk.

Article continues below advertisement

Post-surgery meals may be easier to digest when they're juiced.

Anyone recovering from a procedure that involves their intestine or stomach may benefit from consuming green juice while they heal. Not only is the drink easier to digest, but it can also be jam-packed with the nutrients that your body needs while it's healing, according to Healthline. The publication notes though that in these situations, the juice diet is typically a short-term one, since many people return to their regular diet after they heal.

Keep germs away with green juice.

Some believe green juice can help keep germs at bay since it is typically full of nutritious, immunity boosting nutrients like vitamin C. Not only that, but once again hydration comes into play, the additional fluid intake can help keep you healthy, especially if you're battling off something that messes with your hydration levels, like a stomach bug. Anything high in vitamin C, like citrus fruits, can also help here.

Article continues below advertisement

You can get your daily vegetable intake done in just one shot.

Don't like vegetables? Another benefit of green juice is that you don't have to enjoy the fibrous greens to get some of their perks. That's because there are plenty of other things you can mix into your beverage (including fruits and powders) that can alter the flavor of the drink enough that you'll be able to get your daily dose of veggies without actually having to eat them.

Article continues below advertisement

There are some risks associated with green juice.