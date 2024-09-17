Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Organic Drink Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Sept. 17 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether you prefer juice, tea, or kombucha, there are so many brands making tasty organic and sustainable beverages these days. We selected 15 of our favorite drink brands, and want to know which is your favorite. Vote for the best organic drink brands once a day until Oct. 15, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Oct. 23, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best organic drink brand!

Alaya Tea

Alaya Tea makes black, Darjeeling, green, and herbal teas. All Alaya teas are loose-leaf, biodynamic, USDA-certified organic, and from the slopes of the Himalayas in India. Its herbal teas are from farms with regenerative organic certification, the company's goal is to be zero waste, and it uses fully compostable and plastic-free packaging.

Arbor Teas

Arbor Teas is all USDA-certified organic tea, including white, black, green, herbal, rooibos, oolong, and pu-erh. You can also purchase teas based on whether they are caffeinated or decaf. Two-thirds of the Arbor Tea's products are Fair Trade certified, and the company offsets its carbon emissions with the Carbon Fund. Additionally, its packaging facility is solar-powered and its packaging is compostable.

ChariTea

ChariTea makes brewed teas in three flavors: red, black, and green. ChariTea also makes maté. Its products are Fairtrade-certified and organic. As the sister brand of Lemonaid, ChariTea donates a portion of all purchases to the Lemonaid & ChariTea Foundation, which funds social programs in ingredients' growing regions. The foundation has raised millions of euros for these causes.

Clean Cause

Clean Cause primarily makes sparkling and non-carbonated yerba maté, but also a sparkling "pick-me-up" drink with probiotics. Its products are USDA-certified organic, FairTrade-certified, and sourced in Brazil. The company is mission driven, and its Clean Cause Foundation manages the Clean Kickstarts program, a recovery housing initiative that supports people recovering from substance addictions.

Liquid Remedy

Liquid Remedy kombucha comes in seven flavors and variety packs, all of which are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and USDA-certified organic. Liquid Remedy kombucha has a unique 30-day brewing process, which means the final product contains no sugar; the product is also raw and unpasteurized, meaning it does not have to be refrigerated.

Numi

Numi is a tea company that makes various tea bags and loose-leaf flavors, including green, white, black, flowering tea, and drinking chocolate. The company is a Certified B Corp, USDA-certified organic, Carbon Neutral certified, and Fair Trade certified. Additionally, Numi uses compostable, plant-based tea wrappers made of renewable sources like FSC-certified paper and non-GMO sugarcane.

Pukka Herbs

Pukka is a U.K.-based tea company that makes herbal tea, black tea, and fruit tea. Pukka is Soil Association-certified organic, FairWild certified, Fair for Life certified, and a 1% for the Planet member. The company is also dedicated to sustainable packaging, with a goal of "no deforestation by 2025," and joined Pack4Good to accomplish this goal. Pukka's tea packaging is currently 100 percent recyclable and its gifting and supplement packaging is 98 percent recyclable.

Roar Organic

Roar Organic makes drinks with electrolytes in flavors such as Blackberry Lemonade, Cucumber Watermelon, and Georgia Peach. The company also makes electrolyte drink powders. Every ready-to-drink product from Roar is made with USDA-certified organic ingredients, and every Roar product is vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly.

R.W. Knudsen

R.W. Knudsen makes fruit juices, vegetable juices, sparkling juices, sports drinks, and fruit juice with lower sugar. Almost all R.W. Knudsen Family products are verified non-GMO, and many are also organic. Two of the company's three manufacturing facilities (all of which are in the U.S.) are TRUE Platinum Zero Waste certified, which means they divert at least 90 percent of their waste from landfills. R.W. Knudsen is owned by the TruRoots Company, which also owns Santa Cruz Organic.

Santa Cruz Organic

Santa Cruz Organic's drinks include fruit juice, lemonade, and pure citrus juice. All of its products are USDA-certified organic and non-GMO project verified. The company uses on-site solar electricity generation and has purchased Renewable Energy Certificates as an offset for the energy used to produce its products. Two of Santa Cruz Organic's three manufacturing facilities are TRUE Platinum Zero Waste certified. Santa Cruz Organic is owned by the TruRoots Company, which also owns R.W. Knudsen.

Suja Organic

Suja Organic makes cold-pressed juice, wellness shots, organic green powder, and protein shakes. Products use USDA-certified organic ingredients and are non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, and High Pressure certified. Most Suja Organic products are vegan, save for the ones that contain honey. Suja Organic juice containers and packaging materials can all be curbside recycled.

Teatulia

Teatulia makes a range of teas, including black, green, herbal, and canned iced teas. Teatulia is USDA-certified organic, a Certified B Corp, Rainforest Alliance Certified, certified Fairtrade by FLOCERT, and certified by Fair Trade International. Tea canisters are crafted from post-consumer waste and are 100 percent recyclable. Tea bags are made without plastic, tags, or strings and from unbleached, compostable materials.

Uncle Matt's Organic

Uncle Matt's Organic makes teas, fruit juices, juice shots, and juice boxes. The company claims to be the U.S.'s top selling organic orange juice company, and all of its products are 100 percent USDA-certified organic. Uncle Matt's products are also all vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and certified glyphosate residue-free by The Detox Project. Additionally, the company is a Certified B Corp and has partnered with Route to offset carbon emissions from online orders.

Whole Earth

U.K. brand Whole Earth's beverage offerings include sparkling juice drinks, including unique flavors like sparkling elderflower and sparkling ginger. The company's products are Soil Association-certified organic and non-GMO. The lids on Whole Earth drink cans and peanut butter are BPA NI, which means BPA is not intentionally added to the product. Whole Earth drinks are marked as suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Yogi

Yogi makes a range of teas, including herbal, green, black, citrus, and more. Most Yogi teas are USDA-certified organic or USDA Made with Organic. Teas are non-GMO, and the majority carry the non-GMO Project Verification seal. All Yogi teas are vegan except for three that contain honey. Yogi tea cartons are recyclable and its tea bags are compostable save for the staples used to seal the bag. Yogi is a member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.