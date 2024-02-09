Home > Small Changes > Food Bottoms Up! Olive Oil Shots For Weight Loss? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In (Exclusive) By Bianca Piazza Feb. 9 2024, Published 12:44 p.m. ET Source: iStock

With a plentiful supply of olive trees dotting the Mediterranean region, olive oil is a staple recipe ingredient in countries like Greece, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. With its distinct taste, richness, and nutritious qualities, olive oil is delicious in pastas, drizzled on salads, and paired with fresh Tuscan bread. Despite being fairly heavy in the calorie department, olive oil gets a lot of praise for its supposed weight loss benefits.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest revealed that he starts each day with a shot of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). "I find that that actually helps with weight loss and helps with your inflammation" he told People. So, should people looking to lose weight really consider chugging EVOO before morning coffee? We spoke exclusively to Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, registered dietitian and author of The Better Period Food Solution, to learn about health benefits of olive oil, and her take on the EVOO shot trend.

Before reading on, know that the information in this article is not medical advice; make sure to consult with your physician before making any major changes to your diet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Can olive oil consumption help with weight loss? The liquid gold is packed with antioxidants and fatty acids.

In a conversation with Green Matters, Tracy Lockwood Beckerman spoke about olive oil's nutritious magic. "Any individual can benefit from adding olive oil into their diet, whether they are looking for heart health, cholesterol-lowering, or anti-inflammatory benefits," the NYC-based dietitian tells us exclusively via email. "Besides it being a calorically dense addition to the diet, there are no downsides to buffing up your diet with olive oil."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Beckerman, EVOO is a cold-pressed oil, which means the olives undergo a pressing and extracting process below 80 degrees Fahrenheit. This can make EVOO more nutritious than other varieties of olive oil, as "heat can damage the antioxidant health benefits," Beckerman explained in a You Versus Food episode for Well+Good.

Article continues below advertisement

But if it's so high in calories, how can olive oil aid in weight loss? Beckerman relays it's all in the fatty acid molecules. "These fatty acids help suppress hunger hormones in the brain and belly, which can allow someone to stay fuller longer. This may lead to less snacking throughout the day and may even cause someone to eat less at a meal," she explains.

Abigail Roberts, a sports nutritionist at Bulk.com, notes that EVOO's fatty acids can also benefit the health of our skin and hair. Olive oil is loaded in polyphenol compounds, which are not only "phenomenal for your hair, skin, joints, and weight," but they act as "a natural painkiller," Roberts said in a statement sent to Green Matters.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial published in the European Journal of Nutrition in 2017, incorporating EVOO into the diet can help bring down blood pressure, as well as decrease fat in the body. Additionally, the study authors relayed that their "results indicate that EVOO should be included into energy-restricted programs for obesity treatment."

Article continues below advertisement

All that said, the daily olive oil shot trend may be a bit gimmicky...

Following in Ryan Seacrest's footsteps may not be necessary. "Instead of drinking olive oil plain and not having a positive experience, a better way is to integrate olive oil into your existing diet," Beckerman tells us. "That way, you can reap the health benefits without making yourself sick."

Article continues below advertisement

Beckerman isn't the only dietitian to somewhat-debunk the olive oil shot trend; "wellness culture B.S.-busting dietitian" Abbey Sharp also clarified that it's perfectly fine to drizzle olive oil on a salad instead. "You don't have to take a shot of it if that doesn't bring you joy," she says in a 2022 TikTok video.

If you are curious about jumping on the olive oil shot bandwagon, make sure to consult with your doctor first, as they will likely have other suggestions for healthy weight loss methods. That said, if you do want to try it, Roberts explains that you don't have to do it on an empty stomach, like the American Idol host does.