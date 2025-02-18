15 of the Best Sustainable Outdoor Clothing & Gear Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Feb. 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of Kathmandu Outdoor

Whether you're a camper, a hiker, or anything in between, you understand the importance of choosing the right clothing and gear for your adventures in the great outdoors. Fortunately, there are many brands out there making sustainable outdoor clothing, shoes, accessories, gear, and more. Vote for the best eco-friendly outdoor clothing and gear brands once a day until March 18, 2025 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 27, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Sustainable

Outdoor Clothing and Gear Brands!

Arc'Teryx

Canadian outdoor clothing and equipment company Arc'teryx takes inspiration from the Coast Mountains in its backyard. While many Arc'teryx products use animal byproducts such as down, some use recycled fabrics or specially made PFAS-free membranes to keep you dry. The company has many climate targets, including reducing emissions by 65 percent by 2030. Arc'teryx's factories have been Fair Trade certified since 2020. Additionally, the company has a "ReGear" secondhand program.

Article continues below advertisement

Columbia

Columbia has been providing the public with outdoor gear and clothing since 1938. The company prides itself on innovation, like its Omni-Heat Helix insulation technology, alongside tried-and-true classics like its Bugaboo jacket. While Columbia's materials aren't necessarily the most sustainable, the company has taken strides, such as using some Bluesign-certified fabrics, has policies aligned with the Five Freedoms of animal welfare, and partners with conservation organizations such as the Ocean Conservancy.

Article continues below advertisement

Finisterre

Finisterre was initially created to fulfill the needs of British surfers, but now it makes outdoor apparel for every adventurer. The Certified B Corp uses sustainable materials such as ECONYL regenerated nylon, SEAQUAL recycled marine waste, Yulex natural rubber, and recycled synthetic material. Finisterre is committed to reducing its emissions, and the company uses eco-friendly packaging such as FSC-certified paper garment bags and Leave No Trace garment bags that are water soluble, ocean safe, and biodegradable.

Article continues below advertisement

Houdini Sportswear

Sweden's Houdini Sportswear makes outdoor clothing and gear for adults and juniors. Since 2018, all Houdini garments have been PFAS-free, and as of 2022, 40 percent of its materials are recycled. While Houdini does use polyester, it also uses recycled polyester, natural fibers, and organic DWR (durable water-repellent) materials. The company is a Bluesign member and complies with those chemical standards. Houdini has a secondhand collection called "Houdini Reuse."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathmandu Outdoor

Source: Courtesy of Kathmandu Outdoor

Kathmandu Outdoor sells outdoor clothing and gear, including packs and backpacks. The New Zealand brand is a Certified B Corp with Better Cotton and Bluesign partnerships, ensuring transparent sourcing and nontoxic clothing. The company uses materials such as recycled polyester, Pertex Quantum Eco from recycled yarns, and Q-CYCLE by Fulgar, which is recycled nylon. Kathmandu also uses some synthetic materials, as well as wool and duck down, which are not as sustainable as its recycled materials.

Article continues below advertisement

Mammut

Source: Courtesy of Mammut

Swiss brand Mammut makes outdoor clothing, footwear, and equipment. The company's Dream Series sleeping bag is "the most resourceful sleeping bag" and is made of 98 percent recycled synthetic fibers and 83 percent recycled down filling. Mammut uses recycled polyester and GOTS-certified organic cotton, though the company also uses down, wool, and leather; it is important to remember that animal byproducts aren't the most sustainable option. Mammut is a Fair Wear member and utilizes ethical production practices.

Article continues below advertisement

NEMO Equipment

NEMO Equipment makes outdoor gear, including sleeping bags, tents and shelters, sleeping pads, and packs. The company is best known for its sustainable tents, some of which are Bluesign-certified as NEMO is a Bluesign system partner. NEMO also designed the first-ever Bluesign-certified sleeping pad. Its OSMO Fabric Tent line is made from 100 percent recycled materials and PFAS-free. NEMO offers gear trade-in and aims to cut its emissions in half by 2030.

Article continues below advertisement

Osprey

Bag brand Osprey makes day packs, duffles, and backpacks for the outdoors. The company is a Bluesign partner and has eliminated PFAS-based DWR in 100 percent of its textile products. Most of Osprey's products are made with 100 percent recycled nylon in the main and lining. However, it's important to note Osprey products do have the Proposition 65 warning label.

Article continues below advertisement

Patagonia

Patagonia makes outdoor clothing and gear. The company uses responsible materials, including Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton, recycled nylon, recycled cotton, recycled polyester, NetPlus Recycled fishing nets, and more. However, some products are made with animal-based materials like down. Patagonia's climate goals are aligned with the Science-Based Target Initiative, the company is a 1% for the Planet member and a Fair Trade program member, and 90 percent of Patagonia's products are made in a Fair Trade-certified factory.

Article continues below advertisement

Picture Organic Clothing

French company and Certified B Corp Picture Organic Clothing makes eco-friendly outdoor clothing for activities including hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and surfing. Picture Organic products use eco-friendly materials like recycled nylon and recycled polyester. Since 2024, Picture Organic Clothing has partnered with the Clear Fashion app to analyze and assign eco-friendliness ratings to its products. The company also has a lifetime repair warranty to encourage long-lasting product use.

Article continues below advertisement

Save the Duck

Italian company Save the Duck makes coats and other outdoor clothing. The fully vegan company is committed to being animal cruelty-free and prioritizes fabrics of "recycled, biodegradable and bio-based synthetic materials" per its Standards for Material Selection document. Save the Duck has an entire line of animal-free puffers made with recycled nylon. The company is a Certified B Corp and donates 1 percent of its income to support worldwide sustainability initiatives.

Article continues below advertisement

Superstainable

Danish company Superstainable makes warm but sustainable outdoor clothing. Products are made from sustainable materials like recycled polyester and GOTS-certified organic cotton, though the company also uses wool. Some of Superstainable's products are Global Recycling Standard certified. Superstainable also works with the Fair Wear Foundation, Forest Stewardship Council, ECONYL, and Swan Mark.

Article continues below advertisement

Tellus

Tellus is a sustainable outdoor clothing and gear company based in Colorado. All Tellus products are made using recycled materials, to varying extents. Tellus's recycled materials include recycled polyester, as well as more innovative materials like Seawool. The company partners with the Nature Conservancy to protect coral reefs and has pledged to donate 100 percent of its net profits to organizations helping the planet.

Article continues below advertisement

The North Face

The North Face makes outdoor clothing, gear, and footwear. While the company currently uses some recycled materials, it aims to make 100 percent of its top materials recycled, responsibly sourced, or regeneratively grown in 2025. However, The North Face does use animal-based materials like leather, wool, and down (though some is recycled down). The company aims to stop using single-use plastic, has a Circular Design line to minimize waste, and has a Renewed line of secondhand items.

Article continues below advertisement

Vaude

German brand Vaude makes outdoor clothing, outdoor sportswear, and gear. Many of Vaude's clothing products are made with recycled materials like recycled polyester or recycled PET. Vaude aims to achieve 50 percent fewer emissions by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040. The company has also joined the international Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The company also has a spare part service and a repair service, and the option to rent certain products, including camping gear, to reduce waste.