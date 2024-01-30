Home > Small Changes > Food > Plant-Based Diets After Four Long Years, Just Mayo and Just Ranch Are Finally Back — Relaunch Details Here Just Mayo and Just Ranch are finally back in 2024, a few years after disappearing. Here's how to find the relaunched plant-based products. By Sophie Hirsh Jan. 30 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Green Matters Composite: Just Egg, iStock

If you've been desperately wondering what happened to Just Mayo and Just Ranch since they mysteriously disappeared from store shelves circa 2020, well, have we got good news for you. The cult favorite vegan products are officially back in action, rolling out nationwide in February 2024.

Ahead of the exciting relaunch of Just Mayo and Just Ranch, parent company Eat Just shared the news with Green Matters — as well as a few jars of the sauces in different flavors. Read on for all the details on the 2.0 version of these beloved plant-based condiments!

Just Mayo and Just Ranch are relaunching nationwide in February 2024 — here's where to buy them.

On Jan. 30, 2024, Eat Just announced to the public that its "insanely popular" mayo spread and ranch dressing are back. Both products come in two flavors: regular and Chipotle Ranch.

All four products, which are packaged in glass jars, will roll out at Whole Foods locations throughout the month of February. You'll be able to find them in Whole Foods' refrigerated aisle. Then, come March, Just Mayo and Just Ranch will roll out to other retailers across the U.S., with a shelf-stable version.

The new Just Mayo and Just Ranch taste outstanding.

I got to try Just Mayo and Just Ranch just before the announcement went public. Both products, which are mainly composed of canola oil and vinegar, tasted rich and delicious. Both nailed the flavor of mayo and ranch, while also not having too strong or greasy of a taste.

That said, I never tried these products before they were discontinued, so I can't comment on whether the taste is identical to the original versions, or if the flavors have evolved at all. Still, I'm confident in recommending them to lovers of ranch and mayo.

What if we brought back JUST Mayo + JUST Ranch? 🤔 — JUST Egg (@justegg) January 17, 2024

What happened to Just Mayo and Just Ranch?

Eat Just launched its first product, Just Mayo, in 2013. The product became so popular that Unilever, the producer of Hellmann's Mayonnaise, sued Eat Just (known as Hampton Creek at the time), arguing that the term "mayo" insinuated the presence eggs. Customers and the media rallied against Unilever, prompting the corporation to drop the suit.

Soon after, Eat Just launched Just Ranch, and both products remained staple ingredients in the pantries of vegan foodies nationwide for years. Around 2020, Eat Just quietly discontinued them both.

But why? Well, according to a press release the company shared with Green Matters, "Eat Just focused on its growing plant-based egg business, and it pulled the plug on condiments to do so." In some ways, shifting focus to Just Egg was a sound business decision, as the versatile Just Egg has certainly set the bar for plant-based egg products in the early 2020s.

Yet, Eat Just quickly realized that discontinuing Just Mayo and Just Ranch was a mistake, as "the protests and pleas from fans" have been steady over the past few years. "We’ve seen almost four years of pseudo online bullying and boxes of hate mail,” Tom Rossmeissl, Head of Global Marketing for Eat Just, joked in a statement shared with Green Matters.