Home > Small Changes > Food 5 Vegan Gingerbread Cookie Ideas for Families to Try This Holiday Season Simple swaps for dairy-based ingredients can make for a great vegan gingerbread cookie. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 3 2024, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Finding the best easy vegan gingerbread cookie recipes is essential this holiday season. Luckily, with a few simple non-dairy swaps, making your favorite holiday gingerbread cookie recipes totally vegan is a cinch.

Article continues below advertisement

If you are a gingerbread fan, listen up, as these recipes are tried and tested and approved for discerning, delicious vegan tastes. If you have tried these for your holiday parties, let us know your favorites.

A vegan recipe for the gingerbread lover who eschews overly sweet tastes.

Source: iStock

This vegan gingerbread cookie recipe from Alison Andrews of Loving It Vegan avoids being overly sweet while using all your favorite fall spices and flax egg to add structure and oomph to this vegan recipe. With a bit of molasses to give these gingerbread men a touch of sweetness, this is a great recipe for the cookie lover in your family who doesn't enjoy things to be sickeningly sweet.

Article continues below advertisement

This vegan gingerbread recipe is simple and straightforward.

This vegan recipe from Jasmine Briones and Chris Petrellese of Sweet Simple Vegan uses almond milk instead of soy milk, which is a departure from the typical inclusion of soy milk in other similar vegan gingerbread recipes. Especially for those with a soy allergy, this recipe should be a hit.

Article continues below advertisement

These soft, chewy gingersnap cookies from World of Vegan are my favorite.

Source: iStock

Not all ginger cookies are made equal, and this statement has never been truer after trying this vegan gingersnap cookie recipe from Michelle Cehn of World of Vegan. I really appreciated the inclusion of ground flaxseed as a vegan egg substitute, which makes these cookies both delicious, more nutritionally sound, and ethical.

Article continues below advertisement

Cehn calls these cookies soft and chewy, and she isn't lying. These cookies were enjoyed by family members of all ages, who appreciated the texture, level of sweetness, and structure of the cookies. If you are seeking a ginger cookie recipe that trades gingerbread man style for traditional cookie form, this is the best I have found.

Article continues below advertisement

Conscious and cute, these gingerbread men are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

It's impossible not to fall in love with this adorable vegan gingerbread cookie recipe from Carine Claudepierre of Conscious Plant Kitchen. While Claudepierre offers almond milk in this recipe, she says that other non-dairy milk types can be used, too.

Article continues below advertisement

The inclusion of holiday buttons on the gingerbread men during the decoration portion of the recipe made this one a hit for the kids in my family for whom I baked these. The flavor turned out to be excellent. While Claudepierre recommends that these can stay in a cookie jar unrefrigerated for about a week, they certainly didn't last that long, with my hungry family members gobbling them up.

Article continues below advertisement

Let the creativity flow with this healthy vegan gingerbread recipe.

These classic vegan gingerbread man cookies from Jeanine Donofrio of Love and Lemons are the most different from other similar vegan recipes. The ingredients in this recipe are what really caught my eye, with coconut sugar, coconut oil, spelt flour, almond butter, and ground flaxseed among the unique additions that aren't often found elsewhere.

Article continues below advertisement