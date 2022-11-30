Attention Milk Lovers: Check Out These 4 Amazing Non-Dairy Milks That Taste Like Dairy

Do you like the taste of cow’s milk, but can’t — or don’t want — to actually drink it? Well, you’re in luck. These days there are a ton of great plant-based alternatives.

Different plant milks have varying tastes, uses, and health benefits, making it easy to pick one based on your needs. So, when looking for non-dairy milks that taste like dairy, they definitely weren’t impossible to find. Check out the list below to see what we discovered!