7 of the Best Vegan Frozen Meals That Are Tasty and Convenient Match your meals to your morals with these vegan foods. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 6 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET

Sometimes, even the laziest vegan meal recipes won't suffice if you just do not have the energy to cook a full vegan meal. Other times, you may be missing some key ingredients to complete a recipe, and must turn to a convenient frozen meal to feed your family. Whether you're searching for a quick and easy meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, it's important to keep your freezer well-stocked with vegan foods to match your meals to your morals.

With the proliferation of vegan alternatives to common animal-based foods, you never again have to worry about quickly cobbling together a plant-based meal. Below, we list seven of our favorite vegan meals that are affordable, accessible, delicious, and oftentimes, nutritious.

Trader Joe's Kimbap seaweed rice rolls.

The frozen Kimbap from Trader Joe's combines sautéed greens, root vegetables, braised tofu, and pickles wrapped in rice and seaweed, according to the Trader Joe's website. The frozen meal can be tossed into the microwave for two minutes, per the grocer's website, or you can pan-fry the roll for a few minutes and serve it with your favorite vegan Asian condiment.

Field Roast's Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich.

The Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich from Field Roast is one of my all-time favorite frozen vegan breakfasts. Concocted with Field Roast's own breakfast sausage, Just Egg, and Chao brand cheese, the sandwich is absolutely delicious when microwaved properly and covered with a wet paper towel to avoid the buns getting stale while heating up.

Gardein's Ultimate Plant-Based Bowls.

The line of Ultimate Plant-Based Bowls from the Gardein brand is always a hit with many vegans who are seeking a quick, reliable, and flavorful frozen meal. At one point, the brand also offered a frozen vegan breakfast bowl, but that option has been discontinued. For now, we'll stick with the delicious Chick'n Fried Rice Bowl or the Be'f and Broccoli Bowl as our current Gardein favorites.

Amy's Kitchen's Vegan Rice Mac & Cheeze.

Those who maintain a gluten-free diet in addition to a vegan lifestyle can turn to Amy's Kitchen as a brand with a few options. Take, for example, their Vegan Rice Mac & Cheeze, as well as their gooey Vegan Broccoli & Cheeze Bake. Both items are gluten-free, as well. At one point, the brand also offered a Vegan Chili Mac & Cheeze product, but the product page is broken on the website, hinting at it no longer being available. Just be careful, as not all of Amy's products are vegan.

Purple Carrot's line of vegan frozen meals.

Source: Purple Carrot (Press Release)

Although Purple Carrot originally made its name as a subscription-based meal kit featuring plant-based foods, they delighted consumers when the brand began offering single-serve frozen meals available for purchase in retail stores in 2020. If you live near a Target, you can enjoy some of Purple Carrot's best offerings, including the Plant-Based Be'f Udon Noodle Bowl (a collaboration with Gardein) as well as the excellent Plant-Based Spinach Artichoke Cavatappi Bowl.

Sweet Earth's delectable array of vegan frozen meals.

The Sweet Earth brand's line of vegan frozen meals is about as consistent and creative as they come. From the vegan bulgogi fried rice bowl to the cauliflower mac and cheese option, as well as the pad thai and veggie lo mein meals, the brand has several amazing and affordable options from which to choose. Just be careful to read the labels, as some of their products are for those on a vegetarian diet.

Trader Joe's Jumeokbap rice.