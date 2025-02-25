Fight Egg Surcharges, and Try the Vegan Just Egg (Coupon Inside!) Unlike traditional eggs, the price of these eggs shouldn't rise as bird flu cases do. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 25 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Just Egg

The price of eggs has been making headlines since it became a focal point of the 2024 presidential election. After promises to lower prices have failed to come to fruition, many customers have been noticing rising prices — or empty egg shelves — each time they head to the store. But, there are ways to find cheaper alternatives to traditional chicken eggs, which may not only lower your grocery bill, but that may also help animals and the planet in the process.

Plant-based egg alternatives like Just Egg are poised to be the perfect solution to the ongoing issues surrounding chicken eggs, including the rising number of cases of bird flu. Keep reading to learn more about Just Egg — including a coupon to save on this product!

Source: Just Egg Just Egg scrambles just like chicken eggs.

Just Egg is offering shoppers a coupon so they can try the eggs alternatives.

Advocacy group Mercy For Animals shared the Just Egg coupon with Green Matters, which offers shoppers $1 off one of two Just Egg options. The first is a liquid form of Just Egg, which is good for those looking to make vegan scrambled eggs, omelets, and frittatas, or bake with the egg alternative. The other is a folded egg option, which can easily be heated up for your breakfast sandwiches.

Mercy For Animals said that companies like Just Egg are uniquely poised to help protect against zoonotic disease outbreaks, since they don't contribute to these epidemics. "They don’t require the mass killing of entire flocks," Mercy For Animals wrote in an email to Green Matters. "They don’t fuel the evolution of viruses that could harm both animals and humans. They offer food security, resilience, and compassion."

Here's your coupon to save $1 on Just Egg at your local grocery store.

Source: Mercy For Animals You can use this coupon to save $1 on Just Egg as many times as you'd like, through August 2025.

What is Just Egg made of?

Just Egg contains no eggs, but is instead made from a combination of ingredients that include mung bean, water, a mix of spices, canola oil, and a mix of thickening agents and natural flavors. It takes approximately 3 tablespoons of the product to equal one egg, according to the company's website, and the nutritional content is as follows: 1 grams carbohydrate

5 grams protein and total fat

70 calories

170 milligrams cholesterol. It also comes with 0 grams of fiber, saturated fat, and cholesterol.

As for how that stacks up to traditional eggs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the nutritional content of a traditional egg includes: .5 grams carbohydrate

2 grams saturated fat

5 grams total fat

6 grams protein

65 milligrams sodium

72 calories

207 milligrams cholesterol Chicken eggs also come with 0 grams of fiber. The lower saturated fat and cholesterol can make egg alternatives like Just Egg a better choice for anyone worried about heart health or high blood pressure.

Vegan egg products like Just Egg are better for both animals and the environment.

It's no secret that the animals used to produce the country's egg supply are abused and mistreated during the process. And, thanks to the rising number of bird flu cases, many of them are also being slaughtered (even earlier than they would have been otherwise) in an effort to keep cases from spreading.

Plant-based eggs and egg alternatives don't require these cruel measures. Not only that, but plant-based eggs are leaps and bounds better for the environment than chicken eggs, as growing plants is responsible for far fewer resources, greenhouse gas emissions, and pollution than raising animals for food.