Founder of Purple Carrot, Andy Levitt, Dishes Favorite Vegan Recipes and His “Green Routine” (Exclusive)

GREEN MATTERS: What inspired you to start a plant-based recipe subscription box?

ANDY LEVITT: I had spent the bulk of my professional career in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the value of western medications to treat chronic health conditions. But in January 2014, my wife and I watched Forks Over Knives, opening my eyes to the power of plant-based food as medicine.

The meal kit category was in its relative infancy at that point, and as an entrepreneur, I decided in that moment that more people needed to know about the power in — and potential from — eating a plant-based diet, and would launch a new meal kit company that would be exclusively plant-based. Nothing like it existed in the market, and I believed that creating a differentiated product would enable us to earn our share of customers, positioning the product as “vegan food for non-vegans.”