9 Vegan Recipes Sure to Bring Success to Your Next Work Potluck or Get-Together

Potlucks at work or amongst friends can be frustrating for vegans because often times there is nothing you can eat accept for a few celery sticks and carrot, without dip. Whether you are a vegan or not, it’s nice to a bring a dish to a potluck that everyone can enjoy. There are many tasty vegan potluck ideas available for you to take to your next get together. Here are some of our favorite recipes.

@forksoverknives Mexican-style Vegan Bean and Rice Casserole

This casserole from Forks Over Knives has all the things you want in a Mexican dish: black beans, garlic, chili powder, cilantro, and peppers. And in place of cheese, it has a No-Cheese Sauce, made with cashews and nutritional yeast.

@easyvegan4u Cauliflower Buffalo Nuggets

This recipe for vegan cauliflower buffalo nuggets by @easyvegan4u is super simple. Just dip cauliflower florets in a mixture of flour, oat milk, and paprika. Then coat with cornflakes that have been chopped up in a blender and bake for about 20 - 25 minutes at 200 degrees. The buffalo sauce is made with plant butter, hot sauce, apple cider vinegar, and garlic powder.

@recipesandplaces Cazzilli Palermitani

Cazzilli palermitani is a Sicilian potato croquette that is naturally vegan. As this recipe from @recipesandplaces demonstrates, you boil, peel, and mash the potatoes, add salt, pepper, and chopped parsley, form into croquettes, and then fry up in olive oil. You can drizzle them with lemon juice before serving.

@eaturselfskinny Maple Glazed Butternut Squash and Brussel Sprouts

This recipe from Eat Yourself Skinny would be perfect for a fall potluck around Thanksgiving. Roasted brussels sprouts, butternut squash, apples, and shallots are coated with a yummy glaze made with maple syrup, Dijon mustard, fresh thyme, and cinnamon.

@skinnytaste Quinoa Salad with Kale, Cranberries, and Mint

Mint add a special little kick to this quinoa salad from Skinny Taste. It's best made with tricolor or red quinoa, but brown quinoa should work just as well. If you're not a fan of kale, you and use spinach or arugula instead. You can also add avocado, roasted pecans, or extra vegetables.

@jessicainthekitchen Vegan Stuffing Recipe

This vegan stuffing recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen uses vegan butter and vegetable broth instead of animal-based products. Your coworkers won't even know the difference.

@hummusapien The Best Vegan Broccoli Salad

Many broccoli salads incorporate mayonnaise, which is a no-no for vegans. This vegan-friendly broccoli salad recipe from Hummasapien uses a puree of cashews, maple syrup, and apple cider vinegar to give it a creamy consistency without mayo.

@nosweatvegan Buffalo Chickpea Dip

No Sweat Vegan offers a buffalo chickpea dip perfect for potlucks and parties that is oil-free and vegan. Just throw raw softened cashews, vegan yogurt, chickpeas, and hot sauce in a blender and hit the button. Then bake it in the oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. If you're pressed for time, you can even skip baking it.

@shelikesfood Cucumber Edamame Salad