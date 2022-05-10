International Hummus Day Is May 13 — Recipes, Brands to Try, and Instagram Captions

Whether you're fully vegan or if you simply love a healthy snack every once in a while, hummus is a staple in many households around the world. That's precisely why many of us are gearing up to celebrate International Hummus Day on Friday, May 13. And regardless if you're planning to make some of your own, buy a tub to finish it off alone, or to post to Instagram about it, we've compiled our favorite recipes, brands, and captions to prepare for the food-centric holiday.