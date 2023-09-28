Home > Small Changes > Food > Plant-Based Diets Fries With Vegan Nacho Cheese Are Coming to Taco Bells Nationwide Vegans get ready to "run to the border" on Oct. 12 when Taco Bell Vegan Nacho Cheese hits restaurants nationwide. By Danielle Letenyei Sep. 28 2023, Published 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Taco Bell

Taco Bell is a pretty vegan and vegetarian-friendly fast food chain. In June 2023, they did a test run for the first vegan menu item, the Vegan Crunchwrap. The Vegan Crunchwrap was similar to their Crunchwrap Supreme but made with proprietary plant-based products instead. However, it was only offered at limited locations for a limited time despite a flood of glowing reviews.

On Oct. 12, 2023, Taco Bell will introduce Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce. While the menu item will only be available for a limited time, vegans nationwide can try it and see how it matches up against their favorite vegan nacho cheese. Here's what you need to know about this exciting new menu item.

Taco Bell is launching nacho fries with vegan cheese.

The launch of the new vegan menu item coincides with Taco Bell bringing back its popular Nacho Fries, which will be available in restaurants starting on Sept. 28, 2023. The Nacho Fries are a limited-time menu item the fast food chain has “brought back” several times in recent years.

Vegans must wait until Oct. 12 to get their Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce. According to a press release by Taco Bell, the Vegan Nacho Sauce is made with a chickpea and soy base and is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association. If you were lucky enough to try the Vegan Crunchwrap, you'll probably recognize the nacho sauce! The restaurant confirmed the Vegan Nacho Sauce is the same sauce Taco Bell used on its Vegan Crunchwrap.

“This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell’s commitment to providing delicious, crave-able food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you’re vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there’s a place for you at our table,“ said Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, in a press release.

Taco Bell estimates that 23 percent of the products sold in 2022 were its vegetarian-friendly menu items, like the Bean Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Black Bean Chalupa Supreme, Black Been Crunchwrap Supreme, and Veggie Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell defines “vegan” as those without animal ingredients. However, in full disclosure, the company admits there may be cross-contact with meat products at some of its restaurants that use the same frying oil. While this isn’t a concern with the Vegan Nacho Sauce, it may be with the Nacho Fries.

Vegans have been able to eat certain long-standing Taco Bell favorites for years by customizing their order as “Fresco Style” to leave out meat and dairy products. The fast food chain’s refried beans aren’t made with lard, so they are OK for vegans to eat.

How to try Taco Bell's Nacho Fries with vegan cheese: