Taco Bell Launches New Vegan Meat Crumbles at Select Restaurants

Vegetarian and vegan fans of Taco Bell have been hoping the chain restaurant would start serving a vegan meat for quite some time — and the company is finally trialing a new product at select locations! But what exactly is the new Taco Bell vegan meat made of, and how can customers try it during this pilot period?

Let's just say, if you don't live anywhere near a certain southern state, you may be disappointed.

