This Is Not a Drill: Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Potatoes and Adding Beyond Meat

To the dismay of Taco Bell fans across the country, the fast food chain removed potatoes from its menu in July 2020. And now, after listening to fans kick and scream (aka post hilarious memes in protest of the item's disappearance) about this for months, Taco Bell is officially bringing potatoes back to all U.S. restaurants.

And as if that wasn’t exciting enough, one more fun vegan addition is also on its way to Taco Bell’s menus: a new plant-based protein by Beyond Meat.