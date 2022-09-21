Vegans, Rejoice: Taco Bell Finally Unveils Beyond Carne Asada

For years, plant-based folk had flocked to Taco Bell, whether it was for the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes or black bean tacos. But after the fast food chain debuted its American Vegetarian Association-certified Veggie Cravings Menu in 2019, and later introduced plant-based "meat" crumbles to select locations in August 2022, the fast food chain is now taking things to the next level.

Taco Bell is testing Beyond Carne Asada at select locations, for a limited time only — and we're stoked to try it.