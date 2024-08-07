Home > Small Changes > Food > Plant-Based Diets 5 Editor-Approved Vegan Cheeses So Creamy and Delish, You'd Think They're Dairy Ingredients like cashew milk, coconut oil, and tofu make these vegan cheese alternatives perfect for sandwiches, pizzas, pastas, and more. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 7 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Instacart Violife's vegan cheese slices can achieve a pretty stellar melt.

Coffee culture abounds, and plant-based milk alternatives have become so commonplace that it's normal to find almond or oat milk in the fridges of even non-vegan households. Vegan cheese is starting to catch up in popularity as well, as more brands are rolling out dairy-free cheese slices, shredded cheeses, individually wrapped plant-based cheese snacks and even grated parmesans that give the same creamy, salty, nutty satisfaction as dairy cheeses, but are made of things like cashew milk, coconut oil, and tofu.

The 5 best vegan cheese options for different occasions:

The five vegan cheese picks we've listed have been hand-picked by Green Matters editors. They're lovingly made by brands that use high-quality ingredients, and they're so yummy they've garnered fan bases of their own. Sprinkle these plant-based cheeses in your pasta, mix them into your vegan omelets, keep them on hand for some late-night munching minus the dairy bloat — they're a guilt-free way to have your cheese and eat it too.

Violife Just Like Mature Cheddar Slices

Violife's Just Like Mature Cheddar slices are our top pick for grilled cheese sandwiches and topping off burgers. The nut-free, coconut oil-based cheese brings a rich, sharp flavor to the table without any gluten, GMOs, preservatives, or artificial flavors. And no dairy, of course. Top review: "Holy cow! It tastes and melt like regular cheese. My husband ate a whole quesadilla made with this and had no clue it was vegan!"

Miyoko's Fresh Vegan Mozzarella

Mozzarella is decadent by definition, and this vegan version by Miyoko's is no exception. It's made from organic cashew milk, with coconut oil and other plant-based ingredients, and the result is a creamy, dairy-free cheese that's perfect for pizzas and lasagnas. The Miyoko's cheese is traditionally cultured and can melt, slice, and shred just like dairy cheese. Top review: "This mozzarella is delicious and melts beautifully. I use it in lasagna, on sandwiches and it's perfect for charcuterie boards."

Field Roast Chao Creamery Vegan Shreds

Here's something vegan you can sprinkle on your pastas and pizzas: Field Roast Creamy Original Chao Shreds, a plant-based cheese alternative made with a blend of coconut oil and fermented tofu. These shreds are known for their creamy texture and ability to melt just like regular cheese despite being dairy-free. And yes, this cheese is non-GMO and has no artificial stuff. Top review: "I have tried SO MANY vegan cheese products. Most of them wind up in the garbage.This is the first vegan cheese I’ve tried that heats into a truly creamy cheese flavor. There’s no odd after taste, no weird texture and no “plant-like” sensation at all. It’s just creamy goodness when used on baked potatoes, grilled cheese or to top casseroles."

Babybel Plant-Based Cheese Snacks

If you love a wax-wrapped Babybel but prefer a dairy-free alternative, these plant-based cheese snacks are right up your alley. Made with coconut oil and starch, they deliver a creamy texture and neutral taste that's perfect for on-the-go snacking or lunchboxes. These vegan Babybel cheeses are also gluten-free and free from common allergens like nuts and soy — but the best part is peeling off the wax. Top review: "This has great, firm texture, no awkward aftertaste, and actually tastes very creamy and similar to the dairy version, if I recall correctly. I'm seriously considering melting these down for some mac n cheeze. I'm impressed by these."

