The Best Organic Snack Brands for Kids

Most children’s first choice for a snack is not something healthy — but fortunately, there are brands out there working to change that. These 15 companies make organic, kid-friendly snacks that have nutritional value, and actually taste delicious. Vote for the best organic snack brand for kids once a day until June 11, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on June 20, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best organic snack for kids!

Aloha

If your family is constantly on the go, you'll want to keep Aloha protein bars in your pantry. Aloha is a Certified B Corp, USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, certified vegan, and fair trade company, making its bars the perfect addition to any snack box. Not only do Aloha bars provide ample protein, but most bars also contain 10 grams of fiber. Additionally, the company partners with Kupu, a nonprofit giving back to Hawaii.

Earth's Best

Earth's Best offers baby food and toddler snacks, making it the best of both worlds for your growing family. Earth's Best products are all organic and non-GMO, minus select yogurt products. The glass jars for baby food are 100 percent recyclable, and the company is also working on creating more eco-friendly packaging for the rest of its products. Plus, Earth's Best sells official Sesame Street-branded healthy snacks, helping them appeal to kids even more.

Emmy's Organics

Emmy's Organics are adorable and delicious mini desserts you and your family will love. Its products are all USDA-certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and free of other allergens. In addition to pre-made cookies and sweets, Emmy's Organics also offers baking mixes to make gluten-free brownies and blondies at home without breaking the bank!

GoMacro

Source: Courtesy of GoMacro

The mother-daughter-owned brand GoMacro has a wide range of granola bars perfect for slipping into lunches or eating on the go. The company is USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free for a tasty and healthy snack. Additionally, GoMacro is certified C.L.E.A.N. and certified FODMAP friendly. GoMacro also partners with Carbonfree and Green Power Partner to manage its emissions and determine how to become more sustainable.

Lesser Evil

Popcorn lovers are thrilled with Lesser Evil's selection of USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher puffs and popcorn. The company was founded in 2005 and has continuously improved to become more sustainable and health-minded. Additionally, Lesser Evil has fundraising initiatives available for community organizations, in which organizations can keep half the profits from sales.

Little Bellies

In addition to its adorable name, Little Bellies is best known for its non-GMO, USDA-certified organic puffs and crackers. The company was founded after its owners discovered their children had severe food allergies, so Little Bellies is careful to have no artificial flavors, additives, or added sugars. The company also offers baby and toddler-appropriate food.

MadeGood

MadeGood's kosher, USDA-certified organic, certified vegan, certified gluten-free, non-GMO cookies and granola make excellent snacks or breakfast foods. MadeGood's products are also allergy-friendly and nut-free for those with little ones who have allergies! The MadeGood products' packaging contains How2Recycle instructions so consumers can recycle it based on their municipality guidelines.

Mamma Chia

Mamma Chia makes various chia seed-powered snacks and drinks, including Chia Squeeze pouches. These pouches are made with organic chia seeds, fruits and vegetables, omega-3, and prebiotic fiber, and are a nutritious snack for kids of all ages. Mamma Chia's products are all USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and gluten-free. Plus, the company is a Certified B Corp and 1% for the Planet company, and is working on making its pouches recyclable.

Mary's Gone Crackers

Source: Courtesy of Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers are true to their name — these will disappear from your shelf! These products are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, certified organic, certified kosher, and made with whole grains. Mary's makes a number of vegan products, including vegan Cheezee Crackers, though the company's Kookies are not vegan because they contain honey. Additionally, the company partners with The California Ricelands Waterbird Foundation and Palm Done Right for its use of fair trade palm oil.

Natierra

Natierra's smoothies and freeze-dried fruits are perfect for tossing into lunch boxes or blending into an afterschool snack. These products are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, dairy-free, plant-based, have no sugar added, and are cultivated through sustainable farming. Natierra also has a buy-one-send-one program for children in need.

Skout Organic

Source: Courtesy of Skout Organic

The snack bars and protein bars from Skout Organic are USDA-certified organic and gluten-free, certified vegan, and kosher. The company is based in Austin, Texas, and is also available as a subscription service and a club rewards program. These bars are the perfect addition to your little one's lunch box when they need a sweet treat without additives.

Solely

Solely makes fruit snacks, fruit jerky, and fruit gummies, and each product contains only one ingredient on the label: organic fruit. Even the chocolate-drizzled fruit jerkys only contain two ingredients: organic fruit and organic cacao. The company's products are all certified organic, certified non-GMO, and vegan. Solely was founded to make snacks that retain fruit's nutritional gains more accessible to children, and to provide a healthy alternative to highly processed snacks.

Sunny Fruit

Sunny Fruit is everything it says on the label. It is dried USDA-certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free fruit with no added sugars, syrup, sulfites, or preservatives, making it the perfect snack for your little one or yourself. Sunny Fruit does not use palm oil but vegetable oils such as sunflower oil.

YumEarth

Craving something sweet? YumEarth's USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and mostly vegan sweet treats include gummy bears, jelly beans, chocolates, and fruit-based candies, will satisfy your sweet tooth sustainably. YumEarth specializes in allergy-friendly sweets, and the company's products are free of the top nine allergens, as well as classroom safe. Plus, the brand's chocolate products are fair trade, and the Organic Lollipops, Organic Hard Candies, and Organic Licorice are GFCO-certified.

Yumi

Yumi makes meltable rice-free puffs for babies 8 months and older, as well as fruit bars designed for toddler development. The products are all certified organic, Clean Label Project Certified, plant-based, and free of preservatives, added sugars, and all major allergens (except for coconut/tree nuts). Yumi works with its board of pediatric and nutrition professionals to ensure that all products put nutrition first.