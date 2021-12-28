Vegan Babybel Now Exists, so Get Ready to Peel and Play With the Wax

Sadly, not everyone will have access to vegan Babybel cheeses as soon as they roll out. According to Plant-Based News, on Jan, 1, 2022, they will launch at U.K. grocery store, Sainsbury’s. There, they will go for £2 (about $2.69 USD) for a pack of five. Hopefully, they will make their way to the U.S. sometime soon, though it doesn't seem as though it will be for a little while. We'll keep you posted.