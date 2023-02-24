Vegan Cheese Company, Miyoko's, Reportedly Parts Ways With CEO in Heated Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

“Looking towards the future and exponential growth of the company, we are excited to continue and expand upon our brand mission and uphold our certified B Corporation of innovating products that only contain plant ingredients that are better for human health," Jon Blair, Miyoko’s Creamery CFO and interim President stated in a press release following the announcement.

"We also plan to make our current portfolio of products more available and to innovate products with simple, vegan ingredients, time-honored techniques, and delicious flavors," he continued. “We continue to be driven by our core company values of craft, compassion, conviviality and courage, with these principles as our guiding light for future growth to come in the coming months and years.”

Why did Miyoko's part ways with Miyoko Schinner?

It's been a rough start to the year for 65-year-old chef, entrepreneur, and vegan (non-) dairy queen, Miyoko Schinner. On Feb. 16, the company Schinner founded back in 2014 announced they had parted ways with her in June 2022. According to SF Chronicle, the company felt she wasn't efficiently managing the company as it grew, and wasn't resolving performance issues. That said, CFO Jon Blair would take her place — temporarily — until someone could take her place full-time.

But based on her Linkedin post following the announcement, it seems Schinner felt the company was losing site of its values as it expanded. "As we worked to grow the business, conflict grew around the best path forward for future growth while continuing to live our values, founded on the principles of veganism and animal rights, as well as our B Corp status," she explained. "That we find ourselves here is representative of the extent to which my views and approach have not always prevailed."

"It is telling that I was patronizingly described as taking the Company from 'zero to one' in contrast to what is needed to take the Company from 'one to 100,'" she continued. "The results that this company achieved under my leadership speak for themselves. We achieved these results – while I still had the ability to meaningfully ensure it – in a legitimately values-aligned way." Hear a little more from Schinner in her Instagram video, below.

Following the announcement of her firing, Miyoko's filed a lawsuit against Schinner.

But Schinner wasn't just ousted from her own company — similar to what happened to Chloe Coscarelli and her former By Chloe empire, Miyoko's proceeded to file a lawsuit against Schinner. According to Press Democrat, the civil lawsuit was filed on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California in San Francisco. According to reports, the entrepreneur supposedly stole company property, including “trade secrets and confidential information.”

Supposedly, Schinner then tried to cover up her actions by deleting her internet activity from her work computer — though Schinner is denying that any of this actually happened. “There are wild untruths about me that are designed to destroy me and get me out of the way,” Schinner wrote in a second LinkedIn post after the lawsuit went public. “I fail to see how this is adding value to the brand that I — and other values-driven, passionate vegan former employees — worked so hard to build."