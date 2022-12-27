The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising

As of Dec. 26, according to CNN, at least 19 people were missing, several are died, and more than 45,000 locals had to evacuate their homes. Those who were displaced as a result of the floods are now taking shelter elsewhere.

“We need food. Our house and animals were carried away by floods,” Misamis Occidental resident Estela Talaruc stated, as per CNN. “Nothing was left, not even clothes.”