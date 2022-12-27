Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River

Many communities are also expecting high winds. Coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County have received wind advisories, which could result in falling trees, power outages, and dangerous surf conditions at nearby beaches. Temperatures are also expect to drop by at least 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

"South winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected," the weather service stated. "Local gusts up to 60 miles per hour over the ridges and peaks."