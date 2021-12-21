Here’s What Causes Super Typhoons, Like the One That Slammed the Philippines Last Week

Hundreds of thousands of locals were forced to evacuate their homes, and many residents were found trapped on roofs.

Some of the hardest hit islands include Siargao, Mindanao, and Nonoc — which sustained winds that are estimated to be akin to a Category 5 storm. Rai hit land a total of eight times, on islands in the south-central region of the country, before it was finally reduced from super typhoon status on Friday. It then made its way to the coast of Vietnam, bringing high winds and rain.