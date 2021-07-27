Wildfires Are Currently Ravaging the Italian Island of Sardinia

Italy is mourning the loss of ecosystems and homes, as the Sardinia wildfires rage on. The scenic Mediterranean island, which is widely beloved for its sandy beaches and rugged landscapes, has experienced brutal wildfires over the last several days, forcing thousands to evacuate from their homes. The cause remains unclear, though officials have an idea of what may have ignited them — and they're likely to continue if hot southwestern winds continue blazing through.

The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, but things aren't currently looking good.

"It is not yet possible to estimate the damage caused by the fires still raging in the Oristanese area, but it is an unprecedented disaster," said Sardinia's governor, Christian Solinas, as per Euro News. "We are asking the government for immediate economic support to restore the damage and help affected communities get back on their feet."