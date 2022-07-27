7.0-Magnitude Earthquake in Philippines Kills at Least Five People

Specifically, the quake’s epicenter was in Tayum, a mountainous part of Abra province, in the northwest region of Luzon, which is a much less populated area of the island, as per AP News. However, its effects were still felt far and wide.

Benjamin Abalos Jr., the country’s Interior Secretary, stated that the quake impacted people in 218 towns across 15 provinces, as per CNN. You can see a map of the Philippines' earthquake's epicenter on the USGS website.