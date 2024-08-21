Home > Small Changes > Travel There's Never Really A "Bad" Time to Visit Rocky Mountain National Park: Here's Why You'll also want to consider what activities you'd like to do before you book your trip. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 21 2024, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Visiting the U.S. National Parks can be a wonderful experience. Not only are some of these locations unlike just about anywhere else in the U.S. (I'm looking at you, White Sands National Park), but they can also give many people the perfect opportunity to plan the trip of their dreams, like those who want to travel to Rocky Mountain National Park.

The massive park is home to trails, streams, and cliffs waiting to be explored during your next family vacation. But when it comes time to figure out just where on the calendar you should be adding your vacation, you should consider what you want to do while you stay at the park and which part of the park you hope to visit. Keep reading to learn more about the best time to book your trip to Rocky Mountain National Park.

When is the best time of the year to visit Rocky Mountain National Park?

If the Wildland Trekking blog is to believed, there really isn't a bad time to visit the park, depending on what you want to do. For example, backpackers will have a better time if they hit the road in time to get to the Colorado park by summer. However, hikers and those hoping to catch a glimpse of the park's wildlife can expect to enjoy themselves pretty much anytime in the spring, summer, or fall.

As for those who want to beat the crowds and have the park all to themselves, well... that's where it gets tricky. According to Wildland Trekking, you'll need to visit during the off-season, which takes place November through April. While it sounds like the weekends can still see increased visitor numbers during those months, it's nothing compared to the crowds drawn to the park during the rest of the year.

That popularity has a lot to do with school and travel schedules. Alternately, those summer months are when you can get the most bang for your buck. Not only can you enjoy more activities, like swimming, but the weather will also be nicer during these months. For example, in June the highs barely reach the 80-degree mark, and that's usually the hottest the park gets all summer long!

What to expect when visiting Rocky Mountain National Park in the summer:

Visitors to Estes Park can expect daytime highs that range from 55 to 80 degrees from mid-May to August, per Intrepid Travel. While the days may be sunny and bright, the evenings will offer much chillier conditions, with temperatures ranging from 35 to 50 degrees during those same months. Those staying in the Kawuneeche Valley can expect a lot of the same but with slightly cooler temperatures during their stay.

If you grab a light jacket and head out for the day, you'll be able to take advantage of some of the other activities the park has to offer, including rock climbing, spotting wildlife, and heading out on a backpacking trip. Just remember, if you're going to camp out overnight you'll want to be prepared for winter weather since temperatures can drop once the sun goes down!

What to expect when visiting Rocky Mountain National Park in the fall:

Fall is a terrific time to get your fill of the many creatures that call the park home, since this is their mating season. Animals like elk, bull elk, and mule deer will all be a bit more active during September through October as they get ready to bed down for winter, per the Rocky Mountain National Park website. And don't forget to pack lots of layers when you get ready to head out, because this is when temps really start to drop, with the nighttime lows going all the way down to an average of just 21 degrees in Kawuneeche Valley.

What to expect when visiting Rocky Mountain National Park in the winter:

Winter is understandably cold in the mountain region, with average lows plummeting into the negative at times. While this wouldn't be the right time for rock climbing or backpacking, it could be the perfect time for winter sports like skiing, which is very popular at some of the local resorts. If you have your heart set on checking out some of the trails, you can do so with some cross-country skis or snowshoes, just as long as you're back to your cabin before nightfall, that is!

What to expect when visiting Rocky Mountain National Park in the spring:

As March rolls around, the temperatures creep back up as well, and by April, Estes Park can break into the 50-degree mark when the sun is out, making it a great time to stay if you want to do activities that might have you breaking a sweat!