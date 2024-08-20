Home > Small Changes > Travel Is Spirit Airlines Really as Unsafe as Viral Videos and Memes Claim? Let's Investigate Spirit Airlines has a poor reputation, in part due to many viral tales about passengers' poor experiences. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 20 2024, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: iStock

With no WiFi, no access to in-flight entertainment, no food or drink service, and no power outlets to plug in my phone charger or my CPAP machine, my recent flight on Spirit Airlines was relatively cheap, included random fees, and was bereft of any semblance of luxury to boot. With multiple passengers smoking on the Spirit Airlines flight and some pretty rough turbulence throughout the trip, it was no wonder to me that so many people believe that Spirit Airlines is unsafe.

My experience, sadly, was not unique, as memes and viral videos abound criticizing the customer service and quality of in-flight features on Spirit Airlines flights. Keep reading for the reasons people believe Spirit Airlines is unsafe.

Is Spirit Airlines safe?

Judging solely by the ability to get passengers from point A to point B in one piece, Spirit Airlines is safe. According to CabinZero, the data shows that Spirit Airlines has never experienced a fatal accident, and the airline hasn't recorded a crash since 1972.

To operate flights, Spirit Airlines complies with safety requirements set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Spirit Airlines' pilots are trained to operate the aircraft and navigate emergencies, and the Spirit Airlines fleet undergoes routine maintenance and inspections from qualified employees. Spirit Airlines' 3.8 percent cancellation rate, per CabinZero, is lower than that of some competitors, although the rate of flight delays may differ for various reasons.

In April 2024, Spirit Airlines earned WalletHub's praise as both the Most Affordable Airline and the Safest Airline. "Safety and affordability have always been at the core of our airline, and this recognition by WalletHub truly underscores the values at the heart of everything we do," Spirit Airlines' President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie said via a press release.

Furthermore, in Feb. 2024, Spirit Airlines received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the sixth straight year. The award is the FAA's grandest acknowledgement for maintenance and technician safety. "The continued learning opportunities for our maintenance technicians help enhance their technical skills and emphasize the importance of safety in everything we do,” Spirit Airlines' Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Bendoraitis said.

Why some people think Spirit Airlines isn't safe:

Some passengers may conflate disruptions to their travel itinerary and the lack of amenities on Spirit Airlines flights with being unsafe aboard their flights. Across the board, from 2016 to now, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines were the bottom-ranked carriers in the "Most Comfortable Airlines" category, per WalletHub.

Additionally, Spirit Airlines ranked first in the number of canceled flights, first in mishandled baggage reports, and was the only airline to not earn the max score in the "Leg Room" category, the "Entertainment Options" category, and the "Complimentary Refreshments" category.