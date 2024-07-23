Home > Small Changes > Travel Visiting Yosemite National Park? This Is the Best Time to Enjoy the Scenery The park isn't easily accessible during the winter months. By Lauren Wellbank Jul. 23 2024, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Getty Image

Yosemite National Park is home to stunning vistas of granite cliffs, beautiful waterfalls, massive sequoias, and biological diversity that you don't see in many other places around the U.S. As such, it's a must-see vacation spot for hardcore campers and sightseers alike. But when it comes time to plan that trip to the California park, you may want to pay extra close attention to the dates you're picking on the calendar.

That's because your Yosemite experience can be different depending on what time of year you decide to travel. Continue reading to find out what you need to know before you go.

When is the best time to visit Yosemite National Park?

According to U.S. News and Word Reports, travelers will want to arrive at the national park in either May or September.That's because these are the months that have good weather and smaller crowds. Any later than September and you run the risk of being unable to access the park due to snowfall, any earlier and you could be dealing with impassable roads and snowmelt, both of which can make for a messy (and dangerous) trek to the park.

What is Yosemite like in the winter?

Winter brings a lot of snow to the park and surrounding roads, which causes park and road closures. But, if you don't have far to travel or you're not worried about a sudden change of plans, this can be a great time of year to visit. That's especially true if you're looking to enjoy some winter sports, like skiing since there are areas where both can be enjoyed.

You can expect to experience daytime temperatures in the mid-40s when you're hitting the slopes, with overnight temps dropping into the 20s. That being said, when you plan your trip to Yosemite in the winter you'll only make it as far as the Badger Pass Ski Area because most of the rest of the park is closed to cars. Only those with chains on their tires will likely be able to get to the open points, which include Yosemite Valley and Wawona.

What is Yosemite like in the spring?

Temperatures do pick up as the spring thaw sets in, and visitors can enjoy daytime temperatures in the mid-50s and evening temps that hover just around the freezing mark. But even with that slight increase, things remain the same during the winter, including road closures and those inaccessible spots in and around the park until May.

What is Yosemite like in the summer?

Summer is arguably the nicest season to visit, with the roar of waterfalls and those beautiful daytime temperatures that make you want to get out and hike, explore, or go horseback riding. Depending on how much snow fell during the winter and spring, some areas of the park could still be closed at this point, so the end of May is the safer bet when booking.

Once June rolls around visitors won't have much privacy when seeing the sights though, so if a quiet and secluded trip is at the top of your wish list, you'll want to book before the summer rush begins!

What is Yosemite like in the fall?

As summer comes to a close, park visitors start to thin out, which is why September is also a great time to travel. Not only do the temperatures still feel pretty comfortable — in September, you'll be looking at daytime highs around the mid-70s, which drop around 10 degrees each month until winter — but you'll still get to take advantage of some of those summer activities that people come to the park in droves to do.