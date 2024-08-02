Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Hair Care The Best Heat Protectant Spray for Different Hair Types — 5 Vegan Formulas We Love These plant-based, cruelty-free heat protectant sprays help repair breakage and add moisture while preventing heat-styling damage. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 2 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Imagine subjecting your hair to 450 degrees of scorching heat and holding it there. If you use a hair dryer brush (guilty!), curling iron, or flat iron, you already are — and if you use a blow dryer, it's essentially the same thing without direct contact. As you can imagine, that's a lot for your delicate strands. The best heat protectant can keep most of the damage at bay, preventing dryness, breakage, color fading, and changes to the actual structure of your hair shaft. It's too crucial of a step in the styling process to skip, although many of us do.

The 5 Best Heat Protectant Sprays

If you're skipping heat protectant spray because it typically contains chemicals like silicone, alcohol, synthetic fragrances, and preservatives, we get it. So do the brands substituting equally effective plant-based ingredients — like aloe vera, argan oil, and soy proteins — in their vegan heat protectant sprays. Here are five of our favorite formulations for different types of heat-treated hair, and they're all cruelty-free.

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer

Mane Magic is the multi-tasking heat protectant spray that Green Matters Executive Editor Sophie Hirsh swears by. It's a multi-tasker that also reduces frizz for 24 hours, gently detangles, and adds shine. The vegan spray is infused with argan oil and sunflower seed oil plus a bunch of vitamins and minerals to nourish and strengthen your strands. It even comes in recyclable packaging. Top review: "I use this as my first step in my curly hair routine. I believe it is the reason why my hair grew so much and keeps it protected when I diffuse."

Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Protectant Spray

Mielle's heat protectant spray is infused with plant-derived mongongo oil, which provide intense moisture and reduces frizz, particularly for coily hair. It also helps to retain hydration and adds a natural shine, while its heat-protectant properties shield delicate coils from damage when you've got that heat tool in hand. The formula is also lightweight, so it won't weigh down coils. Top review: "This was the best product that I have found in months that when using a hair dryer not only did it help straighten but soften my hair."

Bondi Boost Heat Protectant Spray

If you've already got an uncomfortable amount of breakage and want to jump into the heat protectant game while managing some of that damage, Bondi Boost's heat protectant spray is the vegan pick for you. This one uses quinoa extract, which is rich in proteins to repair the hair cuticle and helps your hair retain moisture and shine while protecting it from heat. Top review: "It left no greasy feel on my hair, my hair was so soft after using this product. It also had a very clean coconut scent to it which I loved."

Vegamour HYDR-8 Leave-In Conditioner

If your coif is constantly parched, double down with heat protection and hydration courtesy of Vegamour's leave-in conditioner that protects hair from heat up to 450 degrees. The secret to this heat protectant's success is Karmatin, a vegan keratin alternative that fortifies and leaves your hair supple without coating it in anything artificial. Top review: "This makes my curly, frizzy, gray hair so soft and controls the frizz. Love it!!"

Pureology Color Fanatic Heat Protectant Leave-In Conditioner