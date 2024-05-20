Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Hair Care The Best Drugstore Shampoos for Every Type of Hair, Starting at Just $8 Time to clean up your haircare routine. By Kristine Solomon May 20 2024, Published 12:16 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to hair washing. Should you do it daily, twice a week, in the shower, in the sink? People are even divided about which haircare products are best, even though no one shampoo works for everyone. Someone with naturally oily hair will require different ingredients than those in the dry hair camp, for instance, while curly and color-treated locks each have their own distinct needs.

The one thing we can (almost) all agree on, though, is that a shampoo that uses mostly natural, cruelty-free, and vegan ingredients is a good choice — and when it's a drugstore shampoo, it's even better (and more budget-friendly).

The 7 Best Drugstore Shampoos That Are Cruelty-Free

I scoured the personal care aisles so you don't have to, and I found seven of the best drugstore shampoos starting at just $8. Each one is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated to address a specific haircare need, such as cutting through product buildup that's dulling down your mane, infusing your strands with much-needed moisture, and cleansing your scalp to keep those roots free and clear to grow strong, healthy hair. You'll recognize a lot of these brands, too: think Native, Shea Moisture, Herbal Essences, and a few lesser-known names.

Native Daily Clean Shampoo, Citrus & Herbal Musk

Native is a consistent best-seller, and it's easy to see why. This daily shampoo, for instance, is free of sulfates, parabens, silicone, and dye. This vegan blend makes for a cleanser that cleans any kind of hair thoroughly without drying it or depositing anything icky to weigh it down.

Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo For Wavy, Coily and Curly Hair

Taking care of wavy, curly, and coily hair is what Carol's Daughter specializes in. The brand's fortifying shampoo uses castor oil, black cumin seed oil and ginger to help hydrate and prevent breakage, giving your 'do a shiny, healthy finish and shaping your curls to perfection.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisturizing Shampoo

Struggling with straw-like strands from sun exposure, heat processing or plain old genetics? Vegan brand Briogeo is here to hydrate intensively and repair the look of brittle, broken hair with this shampoo infused with naturally derived moisturizers like rosehip oil, algae extract, and vitamin B. When you're done, you can recycle the bottle.

Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo for Oily Hair

Calling all girls and guys who look like they were swimming in a pool of olive oil if they skip a hair-washing day: Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo is for you. It's free of anything toxic but does contain essential oils and botanicals like Cypress basil, designed to help your scalp regulate oil production. Help your hair go from limp to lustrous.

Biolage Color Last Shampoo

Dye or highlight your hair? Maintain the tone and vibrancy with a drugstore shampoo designed specifically for color-treated hair. Biolage Color Last is a top-rated vegan formulation on Amazon that has a low pH, so it can keep your color intact for up to 9 weeks in between salon appointments. The bottle (excluding the cap) is even made of recycled materials. "If you color your hair you know you have to use a shampoo that is color safe, and this is as good as it gets," reads one of thousands of five-star reviews.

Love Beauty And Planet Smooth and Serene Argan Oil & Lavender Shampoo

Some of us have frizzy hair in humid weather, while others have frizzy hair all the time (and you unicorns who never have to deal with frizz: we're not talking to you!). This beautifully smelling shampoo by Love Beauty and Planet keeps your frizz under control with soothing ingredients like argan oil and lavender oil. You'll love your hair as much as this brand loves the planet.

Pacifica Vegan Rosemary Purify Clarifying Shampoo