Sustainable Hair Product Guide for All Types of Hair

Australian beauty guru Jill Turnbull carefully analyzes each ingredient that goes into her WASH shampoo. Its milky emulsion is cleansing, moisturizing, and free of harmful chemicals, and its packaging is recyclable.

Breed Love Beauty Co. is a Black-owned company that offers a revitalizing ACV shampoo, and a hydrating detangling conditioner. The company uses no fragrances, dyes, or colors, and each ingredient is thoroughly researched for the sake of your health and the environment.