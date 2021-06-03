How to Recycle Silicone

Silicone is essentially the polymer of a thousand uses. Unlike plastic, which is one of the most persistent pollutants on the planet, silicone’s heat-resistant properties make it a far more durable and stable solution in a myriad of industries including the medical, industrial, and culinary spaces. Silicone has antimicrobial properties and is resistant to many environmental effects, but do these durabilities pose similar degradation problems to plastic, or is silicone recyclable ?

Is silicone recyclable?

Yes, silicone can be recycled multiple times without losing much of its structural integrity. Unfortunately, like plastic, recycling silicone is almost always considered downcycling. This means that it slowly degrades with each subsequent use. Indeed, when silicone is recycled properly and through the proper channels, it is usually melted down into an oil that is then used for everything from industrial lubricant to playground mulch.

Article continues below advertisement

According to EarthHero, the result of silicone recycling almost always results in a lesser product. If left to its own devices in a landfill, say, silicone will take centuries to break down. Unlike plastic, however, the sand-based silicone will eventually return to the Earth, rather than becoming dangerous plastic microbeads.

However, silicone usually has to be sent to a specialized recycling company to be properly recycled. Because of this, many users will simply throw away silicone at the end of its life (where it will sit without breaking down for centuries). When properly recycled, or sent to a company’s take-back program, silicone can be downcycled into an oil that can be used as industrial lubricant, playground mulch, or another lesser product.

Article continues below advertisement