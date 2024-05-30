Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Hair Care 7 Natural Hair Growth Oils That Have Seen Results In More Than 100,000 Customers These vegan, cruelty-free hair oils made of rosemary, castor oil, peppermint, and more can help nourish your scalp and strengthen your strands. By Kristine Solomon May 30 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Is your hair thinning? Mine too. This may be no consolation, but we're not alone. The most common type of hair loss, androgenic alopecia (aka male or female pattern hair loss) affects 80 million Americans. Another 6.8 million experience alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition marked by bald patches. Tight hair styles, bleaching, stress, and childbirth are even more reasons you might experience thinning hair. Whatever the reason, it can take a toll on your self-esteem. That's why I've been researching natural hair growth oils, some of which can make a noticeable difference.

The 7 Best Natural Hair Growth Oils

While there's still no product clinically proven to regrow hair, natural hair growth oils have been shown to help nourish your scalp and increase blood circulation to your roots. They can also condition and hydrate your strands, which helps your hair grow longer and stronger. An article published in the National Institutes of Health breaks down all the different kinds of hair growth oils and their specific benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties, nourishing fatty acids that penetrate hair follicles, and emollients that soften your hair and prevent breakage.

The natural hair growth oils below use cruelty-free, vegan formulations — which is a big deal, because for so long, so many of us believed that toxic chemicals were our only hope for fuller hair. But growing evidence shows that plant-based ingredients like rosemary oil are just as effective as minoxidil, for instance, and coconut oil can help repair protein loss in hair shaft caused by styling damage. Let's take a closer look at some of the natural hair growth oils collecting accolades from real users — in the form of 10,000 to 100,000 positive reviews, in some cases.

Handcraft Blends Rosemary Essential Oil - 4 oz.

Possibly the most studied natural oil for promoting hair growth is rosemary oil. Handcraft Blends Rosemary Essential Oil is ethically sourced rosemary oil in its purest form. While it's not organic, this is the No. 1 best-selling essential oil on Amazon by a long shot, with more 90,000 positive reviews. Top reviews: "I have been using this for some hair loss problems, mostly shedding. I have noticed a huge difference in the two months I have been using it. I have long silver hair. I put it on in the evening before hair wash days. I just use the dropper to get it to my scalp and massage it in. I use about one dropper mostly in the front and top of my head. I have notice a lot less shedding and I believe my hair is thickening back up." "I was so shocked to see results at all let alone in just a couple weeks! Tomorrow will be 6 weeks of using this product and I couldn’t be any happier with the results. I use it full strength on my scalp 3 days in row every week without washing my hair, applying it morning and night then wash my hair like normal everyday for the rest of the week."

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil - 2 oz.

Castor oil is a massively buzzed about natural hair growth oil, but for a long time I've read that there is no clinical evidence to back it up. But I found out about a study referencing that fact that castor oil contains something called Ricinoleic acid, which potentially inhibits one of the hormones that causes baldness. Try it for yourself: Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil is an organic, cold-pressed version that has more than 90,000 positive Amazon reviews and a variety of uses including eyelash and eyebrow growth as well as skincare. Top reviews: "I’ve used it every day on my brows and lashes and I’ve seen a difference. You definitely need to stay consistent with it. I use it twice a days morning and night. I’ve also been using it once/twice a week on my front hair line (postpartum hair loss) and it’s helped my hair grow in a little thicker and faster." "Everyone should own castor oil. It is all around a great product that can be used for almost everything. It has made my eyelashes and hair grow so much, it has detoxed my stomach. If I have a issue health-related, I usually resort to Castor oil. this brand is also clean and I recommend trying this if you haven't."

PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Jojoba Oil Blend - 3.9 oz

Tracee Ellis Ross' PATTERN Beauty, a cruelty-free hair care brand that caters to individuals with tight-textured, coily, and curly hair, offers a lovely jojoba oil blend. The product also features safflower rosehip, olive, and lavender oils, and it claims to aid curly hair in lessening breakage, holding moisture, and soothing a dry scalp — all things that can help strengthen hair, and effectively, grow. One five-star Amazon reviewer wrote: "My infant daughter's hair has been dry and brittle and she was going through the phase where babies loses a ring of hair around their head. I use this as a DAILY moisturizer, and her hair is growing back and not as brittle." Another added: "Expensive but worth it!"

Vegan Mia Organics Shine No. 18 Nourishing Hair and Scalp Oil Treatment - 1 oz.

Attention, havers of frizzy, dry, or dull hair: Vegan Mia Organics makes an organic hair oil that goes heavy on the shine with its No. 18 oil by combining so many hair-nourishing oils your head might spin. Among the most potent are castor, rosemary, cedarwood, lavender, and thyme (the last three have shown hope in improving the hair of those with alopecia areata) as well as carrier oils like jojoba and argan. Top reviews: "I'm literally beyond words, I've gained my confidence back thanks to this oil!! Applied half a dropper on my head daily on spots where you could clearly see my scalp and the crown and used scalp massager to spread and a few times throughout the day." "My hair is super dry and damaged from years of bleaching and processing and this is the only product that has helped bring my hair back to life... it's really done wonders for my split ends and frizz. I also feel like my hair is growing faster and and is much thicker.I will be a forever customer."

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil - 2 oz.

Mielle Organics makes one of the most popular oil blends on the market: Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, which blends organic rosemary oil with other active ingredients like castor oil, peppermint oil, and eucalyptus oil, two more well-studied essential oils with promise. This product is Amazon's No. 1 best-selling hair treatment oil. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "I wear my hair up a lot, and after a few weeks, I noticed baby hairs all over my head. After a few months, I discovered more new hairs and the first baby hairs had grown longer. I just expected healthier hair, so the new growth really surprised me." And in a discussion of hair growth oils in the r/BlackHair subreddit, a commenter recommended Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Growth Oil, writing that it "balances the scalp's oil production without weighing down hair. Rosemary and mint stimulate circulation and hair growth, while aloe vera soothes and nourishes."

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum - 1oz.

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum is a different kind of hair oil, in that it uses turmeric to address hair loss caused by inflammation, caffeine to help with the growth cycle, and protein-rich mung beans among other natural ingredients. This one also contains one of the most tried-and-true hair-strengthening ingredients out there: boitin. It also has thousands of customer testimonials. Top reviews: "I should be an ambassador, I have told so many of my friends about this as I am SoooO impressed and most definitely a walking example." "I am blown away by the amazing results! If you’re at all skeptical, please give it a try! I was convinced that nothing could save my thinning hair and I’d be doomed to wear a wig at 25 years old. This stuff seriously saved my hair (and me). I could not recommend this product more highly — yes it is 100 percent worth the money. I get about 2 months out of the serum."

