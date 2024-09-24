Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Skincare 3 Ways to Naturally Clean Your Makeup Sponges A dirty makeup sponge can harbor gross bacteria. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 24 2024, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Makeup sponges are the powerhouses of many beauty arsenals. Not only can they be used to apply everything from foundation to your favorite sunscreen, they can also help you achieve an absolutely flawless look when we're getting ready to go out and face the day. But, because we get so used to reaching for these little beauty blenders every morning, we sometimes forget that they need a little TLC by way of a weekly wash.

Read on to learn three quick and easy ways to clean your trusty reusable makeup sponge without any harsh or unnecessary chemicals.

Source: iStock

Heat your makeup sponge in the microwave to kill bacteria.

A microwave safe bowl, enough water to cover your sponge, and a squirt of dish soap is all you need for this method. Combine your ingredients into the bowl and give it a little stir before putting it into the microwave for 60 seconds. Next, you'll need to wait until the water has cooled enough to touch the sponge before you can wring it out into your sink. The built-up makeup should come pouring right out of it after a few good squeezes.

Pro tip: as you can see from TikToker jeffandlaurenshow's video, it's really important to wait a few minutes until the sponge is safe to touch, otherwise you could end up getting burnt.

Castile soap and water make a good mix for cleaning beauty blenders.

For those looking for a cruelty-free and vegan cleaning method, there's Castile soap, which is an all-purpose, gentle soap made mostly from plants. This method from TikToker samsantiaga is done with a Castile soap that has a hemp base, and is a favorite for those looking to use more natural cleaning products. To use this method to clean your makeup sponges you'll need a container and some water to dilute the Castile soap.

The OP uses just enough soap to cover the makeup applicators she plans to clean before adding a bit of water to the mix. Next, she massages the soap into the dirty areas before running cold water over them to rinse them clean. Lastly, she lets them air dry for a few days before putting them back into her regular rotation.

Toss your makeup sponges into your next load of darks.

If you're looking for ways to get your sponges clean without adding an extra task to your to-do list, TikToker jessikyle suggests throwing them into the washing machine during your next laundry day. All you need is a free-and-clear laundry detergent, a load of dark clothes, and a mesh garment bag to keep your sponges from getting lost in the mix. After they're done, you can run them through the dryer with the rest of your clothes, or put them in a sunny location so they can air dry.

