Washing Your Clothes at the Right Time Could Save You Hundreds of Dollars
Saving money while doing laundry can be easier than you think. With a few tips, your energy bill could be the lowest it's ever been.
By Kori Williams
Jun. 26 2024, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Household bills feel like they never end. Many consumers are cutting costs where they can in their everyday lives. When it comes to your electric bill, big appliances like washers and dryers can be costly and bad for the environment. Although there are sustainable washers and dryers available, not everyone can afford to switch right away.

When it comes to doing your laundry, timing your loads could save you more money than you realize. Believe it or not, waiting until the best time to wash clothes could save you hundreds of dollars in the long run. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this not-so-secret laundry hack.

When is the best time to wash clothes to save electricity?

According to Save On Energy, how much electricity your washing machine uses depends on your energy provider. Call them and ask about peak hours vs. off-peak hours. During peak hours, running any electricity is more costly than off-peak hours. The most common peak hours are between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day, but you should check with your provider to be sure.

It's also less expensive to wash clothes during summer mornings and winter evenings because this is typically when the power demand is lower. It's cooler earlier in the day during the summer, so it typically costs less to keep your place cool in that timeframe. Alternatively, people tend to want to keep their homes toasty during the day in the winter.

Plus, Love 2 Laundry points out that washing your clothes in cold water instead of hot saves energy. Older washers use more energy than their modern counterparts. The most recent and well-known washing machine brands are Energy Star certified. They use less power than their old-school counterparts. Even though buying a new appliance costs more upfront, it could save you money in the long run.

When is the cheapest time to wash clothes?

If you want to save money while washing your clothes, Love2Laundry says you can do all of the above. The cheapest times to wash your clothes are Friday and Sunday mornings between 10 and 11 a.m. Many wash cycles are an hour long, so you may only be able to get one load in during that time. It depends on your power provider, but some companies double the cost of electricity consumption during peak hours.

Luckily, you can still make the most of that small time slot by making sure you're only doing laundry when the washer is full. And you're going to want to keep up with maintenance which ensures both your washer and dryer are running efficiently. Plus, that also means you don't have to spend large amounts of money on costly repairs because the machines broke down.