Our Favorite Eco-Friendly Makeup Brushes

When trying to buy eco-friendly makeup brushes , you may be surprised to learn that many companies make their bristles out of animal hair or fur. Whether it’s mink, sable, squirrel, horse, boar, or goat, any bristles made from animals are far from cruelty-free — in fact, they are sometimes made from animals being raised on factory farms for the fur industry.

Not only is animal agriculture incredibly inhumane, but the industry is also awful for the environment , as it emits greenhouse gases, pollutes the local water supply, and uses immense amounts of resources.

The good news is, there are plenty of brands making eco-friendly makeup brushes and sponges that you can use to apply your cosmetics and skincare products, sans the cruelty or high environmental impact.

Most makeup brushes marketed as eco-friendly are made from synthetic fibers. Of course, this is not ideal — but it's the best we have for now. And fortunately, some companies are experimenting with biodegradable materials, too.