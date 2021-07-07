Dirty Washing Machine? These Natural Cleaning Methods Will Make It Good As New

This first method from Natural Cures refers to washing machines that load from the front, in this case, one with front-facing window doors. The blog recommends that you complete this cleaning cycle once a month. To start, you’ll need two 8-ounce glasses of white vinegar, one-fourth a cup of baking soda , one-fourth glass of water. Mix the baking soda into the water, and then follow the following steps.

1. Remove or lift the rubber gasket that seals the front door of the washer and wipe clean with a damp cloth. Then, do the same for the door itself and the inside drum of the washer. The point here is to remove all surface dirt or dust. If you removed the gasket, make sure to replace it right away.

2. Pour the water/baking soda mixture into the detergent compartment of the washing machine. Take the vinegar and pour it directly into the drum. Then, start a normal wash cycle. The water should be hot rather than cold.