The Ultimate Guide to Eco-Friendly Drag Makeup, Outfits, Wigs, and More

As with clothing, shopping secondhand for wigs (as long as you do so in a hygienic way, of course) is a great way to reduce the impact of your wig.

Unfortunately, more affordable wigs tend to be made of synthetic (aka plastic-based) materials. If you are able to, consider investing in more expensive wigs made from ethically-sourced human hair or plant fibers — check out The Good Trade's guide to finding sustainable wigs.