Pattie Gonia Is the Intersectional Environmentalist Drag Queen Making a Difference (Exclusive)

GM: What keeps you motivated to do this work?

PG: There's a lot going on in the world that makes me feel not hopeful and not full of joy. But every time that I get together with people and act locally and make a difference and make space and do what I can that's available to me — well, I know that I'm doing my part.

Complacency is a choice as well. Doing nothing is a choice as well. If we just give up and we just say “Well, whatever,” we're ensuring our future. But if we can step up, be that change we want to see, well, then we're being a part of the solution.

When the world's energy is trying to make you feel like you want to give up, that's what people in power and people destroying this planet want from us. I think we really need to be a part of that change to say, “You know, what, if we feel like we don't belong in this world, that's because we were put here to build a new one.”